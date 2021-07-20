Auddia Inc. Announces Bluewater Broadcasting as the Fourth Broadcast Radio Group Added to the Auddia App

Expansion Increases Auddia's Exposure to another 150,000 Radio Listeners Bringing the Total Reach of the Auddia Launch to Approximately 650,000 Potential SubscribersBOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) …

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced that Bluewater Broadcasting will be the fourth radio station group on the Auddia platform.

Bluewater Broadcasting is based out of Montgomery, Alabama where it operates eight local stations reaching an over-the-air audience of approximately 150,000 radio listeners each month.

Rick Peters, Managing Partner and CEO of Bluewater commented, "I heard about Auddia from colleagues and loved the idea the minute I heard about the opportunity. After discussing with additional broadcasters and meeting the Auddia team, I decided we needed to participate on the platform to give our listeners the opportunity to engage our brands in a premium environment that the modern consumer demands. Broadcast radio is the last major media platform to put a premium experience behind a paywall. Consumers want choices when it comes to media consumption and they are willing to pay for those choices. Over 130 million consumers are paying a subscription for premium audio consumption. It is time for local radio to give our listeners this option and I am excited to join the Auddia platform to deliver a premium experience to our listeners."

Bluewater Broadcasting joins Lakes Media, Amaturo Sonoma Media and RadioAlabama, increasing Auddia's exposure to a total current reach of the Auddia launch to approximately 650,000 potential subscribers. Bluewater and RadioAlabama make Alabama the first state with multiple broadcast groups on the Auddia platform.

Jeff Thramann, Auddia's founder and executive chairman said, "We are excited to enhance our penetration in Alabama as geographic saturation resulting in a full complement of local radio station choices will ultimately be critical to driving value to consumers. The first stage of our rollout strategy involves deploying with the radio innovators participating in our initial program and we are now a little over two weeks into that effort. With the addition of Bluewater, we take another big step forward toward our goal of reaching 1,000,000 radio listeners in the initial phase of the rollout."