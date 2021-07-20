Findit Features Member GTX Corp Who Benefits from a Customized Online Marketing Campaign on Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com ®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, is featuring Findit Member GTX Corp (OTC PINK:GTXO) , who utilizes a customized Findit Marketing Campaign to improve overall indexing in search results and increase traffic to their website.

GTX Corp (OTC PINK:GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® - think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX's business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

As part of their campaign, Findit® will create, post, and share freshly-written content through the Findit URLs that GTX Corp received as part of their ongoing marketing campaign. Findit will be selecting the URLs for GTX Corp that will be specific to the products that GTX Corp wants to highlight and drive traffic to for interested individuals or companies to place orders for. The content created through these URLs will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include, but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter.