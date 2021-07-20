checkAd

Taysha Gene Therapies to Host Manufacturing Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it will host a virtual manufacturing day for analysts and investors. The event will be webcast live on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.

Topics of discussion will include the company’s unique three-pillar approach to the manufacturing process, its manufacturing capabilities, the regulatory environment for gene therapy manufacturing, and the immunology of gene therapy. A question and answer session will follow each formal presentation.

The event will feature presentations from Taysha senior leaders:

  • Frederick Porter, Ph.D.
    Chief Technical Officer, Taysha Gene Therapies
  • Greg Gara
    Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, Taysha Gene Therapies
  • Suyash Prasad, MBBS, M.Sc., MRCP, MRCPCH, FFPM
    Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development, Taysha Gene Therapies

Registration for this event is available through LifeSci Events. A live video webcast will be available in the “Events & Media” section of the Taysha corporate website. An archived version of the event will be available on the website for 60 days.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential of our product candidates, including our preclinical product candidates, to positively impact quality of life and alter the course of disease in the patients we seek to treat, our research, development and regulatory plans for our product candidates, the potential for these product candidates to receive regulatory approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, and whether, if approved, these product candidates will be successfully distributed and marketed, the potential market opportunity for these product candidates, our corporate growth plans and our plans to establish a commercial-scale cGMP manufacturing facility to provide preclinical, clinical and commercial supply. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks regarding our business are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full-year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

