Mueller Industries, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Regarding the state of the Company and outlook, Greg Christopher, Mueller's CEO said,

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announces 2021 second quarter results. (All comparisons are to the prior year quarter.)

“During the second quarter, our team delivered excellent operating performance while confronting highly inflated demand and widespread industry supply constraints. Extended lead times and abnormally high backlogs are expected to continue well into the third quarter, as many of these conditions persist.

Mueller’s operations remain well positioned for the current market conditions due to our operational investments and acquisitions that enhance capacity, increase yields and lower costs. In addition, we continue to benefit from the prudent cost controls we implemented during the height of the pandemic.

We anticipate that strong demand in the building construction sectors will continue through the remainder of the year."

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company’s SEC filings. The words “outlook,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “encourage,” “anticipate,” “appear,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Net sales $ 1,012,592 $ 500,168 $ 1,830,740 $ 1,103,087 Cost of goods sold 799,712 403,159 1,468,130 911,874 Depreciation and amortization 11,134 11,097 22,889 22,136 Selling, general, and administrative expense 43,932 33,616 89,367 76,368 Asset impairments — — — 3,035 Litigation settlement, net — — — (21,933 ) Operating income 157,814 52,296 250,354 111,607 Interest expense (1,866 ) (4,973 ) (6,335 ) (10,352 ) Redemption premium (5,674 ) — (5,674 ) — Other income, net 683 2,834 1,260 3,112 Income before income taxes 150,957 50,157 239,605 104,367 Income tax expense (39,006 ) (13,029 ) (60,767 ) (27,173 ) Loss from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax (1,019 ) (8,641 ) (2,668 ) (14,756 ) Consolidated net income 110,932 28,487 176,170 62,438 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,100 ) (531 ) (4,231 ) (2,067 ) Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc. $ 108,832 $ 27,956 $ 171,939 $ 60,371 Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share 55,946 55,723 55,931 55,799 Effect of dilutive stock-based awards 866 471 811 527 Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share 56,812 56,194 56,742 56,326 Basic earnings per share $ 1.95 $ 0.50 $ 3.07 $ 1.08 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.92 $ 0.50 $ 3.03 $ 1.07 Dividends per share $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.20 Summary Segment Data: Net sales: Piping Systems Segment $ 711,616 $ 334,040 $ 1,259,364 $ 719,053 Industrial Metals Segment 180,040 88,619 344,892 219,821 Climate Segment 131,708 86,107 242,734 179,379 Elimination of intersegment sales (10,772 ) (8,598 ) (16,250 ) (15,166 ) Net sales $ 1,012,592 $ 500,168 $ 1,830,740 $ 1,103,087 Operating income: Piping Systems Segment $ 124,508 $ 41,074 $ 191,606 $ 77,750 Industrial Metals Segment 20,499 8,873 39,346 20,055 Climate Segment 25,372 12,353 42,707 25,367 Unallocated expenses (12,565 ) (10,004 ) (23,305 ) (11,565 ) Operating income $ 157,814 $ 52,296 $ 250,354 $ 111,607

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 26,

2021 December 26,

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,681 $ 119,075 Accounts receivable, net 542,044 357,532 Inventories 384,982 315,002 Other current assets 44,288 33,752 Total current assets 1,081,995 825,361 Property, plant, and equipment, net 385,246 376,572 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,871 29,301 Other assets 295,325 297,334 Total assets $ 1,789,437 $ 1,528,568 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of debt $ 6,428 $ 41,283 Accounts payable 190,403 147,741 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,546 6,259 Other current liabilities 159,052 144,360 Total current liabilities 362,429 339,643 Long-term debt 350,996 286,593 Pension and postretirement liabilities 25,167 26,841 Environmental reserves 21,020 21,256 Deferred income taxes 16,363 16,842 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 19,433 21,602 Other noncurrent liabilities 20,113 14,731 Total liabilities 815,521 727,508 Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders’ equity 945,716 776,745 Noncontrolling interests 28,200 24,315 Total equity 973,916 801,060 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,789,437 $ 1,528,568

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Consolidated net income $ 176,170 $ 62,438 Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,975 22,296 Stock-based compensation expense 4,817 4,198 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 1,280 1,850 Loss from unconsolidated affiliates 2,668 14,756 Redemption premium 5,674 — Gain on disposals of properties (819 ) (9 ) Impairment charges — 3,035 Deferred income tax expense 3,252 764 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired: Receivables (190,944 ) (11,212 ) Inventories (63,949 ) 43,263 Other assets (5,482 ) 3,967 Current liabilities 50,456 (277 ) Other liabilities 3,429 (5,369 ) Other, net (247 ) 3,082 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,280 142,782 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (17,978 ) (22,215 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (13,935 ) (15,415 ) Payment received for notes receivable 8,539 — Proceeds from sales of properties 1,730 1 Net cash used in investing activities (21,644 ) (37,629 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc. (14,546 ) (11,168 ) Repurchase of common stock — (5,574 ) Issuance of debt 425,000 110,015 Repayments of debt (400,497 ) (166,021 ) Issuance (repayment) of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net 463 (471 ) Net cash received to settle stock-based awards 414 696 Debt issuance costs (1,111 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,723 (72,523 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 987 (6,160 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,654 ) 26,470 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 127,376 98,042 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 125,722 $ 124,512

