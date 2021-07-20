checkAd

The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) today announced that its first quarter of fiscal 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. This call will include both live, prepared remarks as well as a Q&A session.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-3982 (international callers please dial 201-493-6780) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.containerstore.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 13721286. The replay will be available until September 3, 2021.

About The Container Store, Inc.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions, and custom closets – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations services offered and real-life inspiration.

Follow The Container Store on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

