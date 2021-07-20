Manitowoc to Acquire the Crane Business of H&E Equipment Services

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) (the “Company” or “Manitowoc”), a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the crane business of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (“H&E”) (NASDAQ: HEES), one of the largest rental equipment companies in the U.S. Under the terms of the agreement, Manitowoc is expected to pay approximately $130 million funded by a combination of cash on hand and existing debt availability. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

“Over the past few quarters, we have communicated that our intent is to grow through four strategic priorities, one of which is acquisitions focused on aftermarket. The purchase of H&E’s crane business is the next step in our journey to grow the less cyclical part of our business. H&E has a long history and excellent reputation for serving the lifting industry, and we look forward to welcoming the H&E crane team to Manitowoc,” commented Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. said, “H&E has become one of the largest rental equipment companies in the U.S. by maintaining a commitment to growth. The sale of our crane business to Manitowoc represents a transformative event in H&E’s continued efforts to increase its focus in the equipment rental business, while positioning us for future growth opportunities. We believe Manitowoc will provide further career opportunities for our crane employees and will also continue to offer first-class service to existing crane customers.”

Investor Conference Call

