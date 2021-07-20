checkAd

Fisker Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Results and Webcast

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR, or "Fisker") – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer; Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, chief operating officer and chief financial officer; and Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, chief technology officer of Fisker Inc.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

In addition, Fisker will once again provide shareholders the ability to submit and upvote questions to management through a shareholder Q&A platform. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit the Say platform here; shareholders and brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call and can also be accessed in the Events & Presentations section of Fisker’s IR website. Management intends to respond to a selection of questions during the Q&A portion of the call.

Fisker remains on target to start production and deliveries of the all-electric Fisker Ocean in November 2022 – and to unveil the production-intent version of the Ocean at LA Auto Show in November 2021.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feel,” “believes,” expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our Chief Executive Officer and statements regarding the Company’s strategy and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker’s limited operating history; Fisker’s ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna, or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker’s ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker’s inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker’s inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, under the heading “Risk Factors,” filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

