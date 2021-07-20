Pacific Biosciences and Invitae Announce Intent to Expand Collaboration

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq: PACB)(“Pacific Biosciences” or “PacBio”), a leading provider of high-quality, long-read sequencing platforms, and Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced an intent to expand their multi-year collaboration to develop a production-scale high-throughput HiFi sequencing platform to include the sequencing technology developed by Omniome, Inc.

The expansion of the collaboration is expected to add the short read sequencing technology enabled by Sequencing by Binding (SBB) chemistry upon close of PacBio’s proposed acquisition of Omniome, and contingent upon PacBio’s and Invitae’s agreement of associated terms. Omniome’s novel and highly differentiated sequencing technology promises significant improvement in raw base accuracy over traditional next generation sequencing products enabling the potential for more precise and sensitive molecular diagnostics. PacBio and Invitae intend to work together to leverage the improved accuracy and sensitivity of SBB chemistry to further advance cancer diagnostics and pathogen detection. Additionally, the parties intend to work together to explore novel methods of integrating SBB chemistry with PacBio’s HiFi genomes.

“We believe access to both of these technologies will accelerate the adoption of long read sequencing techniques in clinical whole genome applications, providing deeper insight into the genome and lower the overall cost of analysis,” said Christian Henry, CEO and President at PacBio. “Scientists and clinicians rely on accurate short reads and accurate long reads to conduct their science and answer their specific questions. We seek to deliver the most advanced sequencing solutions and are excited that we might expand our development collaboration with Invitae to broadly enable their clinical NGS sequencing.”