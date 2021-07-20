checkAd

Pacific Biosciences and Invitae Announce Intent to Expand Collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 13:02  |  21   |   |   

Collaboration to develop production-scale HiFi Sequencing platform
expected to Include technology from Omniome, Inc.

Combining both highly accurate long and short read sequencing technologies
expected to provide deeper clinical insights and lower the overall cost of analysis

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq: PACB)(“Pacific Biosciences” or “PacBio”), a leading provider of high-quality, long-read sequencing platforms, and Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced an intent to expand their multi-year collaboration to develop a production-scale high-throughput HiFi sequencing platform to include the sequencing technology developed by Omniome, Inc.

The expansion of the collaboration is expected to add the short read sequencing technology enabled by Sequencing by Binding (SBB) chemistry upon close of PacBio’s proposed acquisition of Omniome, and contingent upon PacBio’s and Invitae’s agreement of associated terms. Omniome’s novel and highly differentiated sequencing technology promises significant improvement in raw base accuracy over traditional next generation sequencing products enabling the potential for more precise and sensitive molecular diagnostics. PacBio and Invitae intend to work together to leverage the improved accuracy and sensitivity of SBB chemistry to further advance cancer diagnostics and pathogen detection. Additionally, the parties intend to work together to explore novel methods of integrating SBB chemistry with PacBio’s HiFi genomes.

“We believe access to both of these technologies will accelerate the adoption of long read sequencing techniques in clinical whole genome applications, providing deeper insight into the genome and lower the overall cost of analysis,” said Christian Henry, CEO and President at PacBio. “Scientists and clinicians rely on accurate short reads and accurate long reads to conduct their science and answer their specific questions. We seek to deliver the most advanced sequencing solutions and are excited that we might expand our development collaboration with Invitae to broadly enable their clinical NGS sequencing.”     

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pacific Biosciences and Invitae Announce Intent to Expand Collaboration Collaboration to develop production-scale HiFi Sequencing platformexpected to Include technology from Omniome, Inc. Combining both highly accurate long and short read sequencing technologies expected to provide deeper clinical insights and lower …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Completes Investment in Thrive Mortgage
ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Research Data From Its Pipeline of Direct Lytic ...
Pulse Oil Corp. Provides Operational Update
Moonjam Rising! Super League Celebrates the Moon Landing Anniversary With An Out-of-This-World ...
Aehr Receives $10.8 Million Order for Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board