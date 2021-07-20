checkAd

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results – EPS Up 156% From a Year Ago

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the second quarter of 2021. Net income applicable to common shares for the second quarter of 2021 was $47 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, compared to $41 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $18 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Comparative results for the second and first quarters of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020 were, in certain cases, impacted by the timing of costs related to acquisitions and branch consolidation. Such results were also impacted by the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic (the "pandemic"), as well as governments' responses to the pandemic. To facilitate comparison between periods, adjustments to reported results have been made to reflect these impacts. For additional detail on these adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release.

SELECT SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Improved diluted EPS to $0.41, up 14% and 156% from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively.
  • Grew total loans to $15 billion, up 7% annualized from March 31, 2021 and 4% from June 30, 2020, excluding PPP.
  • Generated total revenue of $191 million, up 2% from the linked quarter and 7% over the prior year.
    • Net interest income totaled $144 million at a net margin of 2.96% compared to 3.03% and 3.13% last quarter and a year ago, respectively. Overall, average interest-earning assets increased 14% annualized and 5% from the same periods.
    • Noninterest income improved to $46 million, up 1% and 40% from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively, with record wealth management fees and increases across all categories compared to last year.
  • Improved our efficiency ratio(1) to 59% compared to 62% for the first quarter of 2021 and 64% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Established the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at $223 million, or 1.56% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to 1.73% at March 31, 2021 and 1.80% at June 30, 2020.
    • Incurred net loan charge-offs ("NCOs") of $16 million, compared to $8 million and $9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively, excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, absorbing specific allowances for loan losses previously established.
    • Reduced non-performing assets by 14%, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention by 4%, and loans past due 30-89 days by 32% from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Increased Tier 1 capital to 11.7% of risk-weighted assets, up 4 bps linked quarter and 52 bps from a year ago.

"We are very pleased with our performance for the quarter," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Operating performance once again profited from increasing business momentum, sales production and tight control of our operating costs. The quarter was also aided by lower provisioning for loan losses reflective of both the strengthening economy and proactive credit remediation."

Mr. Scudder concluded, "We are very encouraged and excited about what lies ahead for our Company. Economic recovery will provide continuing opportunities for business growth across our footprint. At the same time, our announced business combination with Old National will see us become one of the Midwest’s largest commercial banks, leaving us in an even stronger position to invest, grow and innovate in talent, capabilities, and services – all of which will meaningfully accrue to the benefit of our clients, colleagues, communities and stockholders."

PENDING MERGER OF EQUALS

Old National Bancorp and First Midwest

On June 1, 2021, Old National Bancorp ("Old National"), the holding company for Old National Bank, and First Midwest, jointly announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction to create a premier Midwestern bank with $45 billion in combined assets. The merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, provides for a fixed exchange ratio whereby First Midwest stockholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock they own. The new organization will operate under the Old National Bancorp and Old National Bank names, with dual headquarters in Evansville, Indiana and Chicago, Illinois. Upon completion of the transaction, Michael Scudder, Chairman and CEO of First Midwest, will serve as the Executive Chairman of the Board, and Jim Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Old National Bancorp, will maintain his role as CEO. As of the date of announcement, the overall transaction was valued at approximately $6.5 billion. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and shareholder approvals and the completion of various closing conditions and is anticipated to close in late 2021 or early 2022.

(1) This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. For details on the calculation of this metric, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  Quarters Ended
  June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021     June 30, 2020
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/
Rate
(%) 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/
Rate
(%) 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/
Rate
(%)
Assets                                      
Other interest-earning assets         $ 1,185,187        $ 745        0.25        $ 760,302        $ 680        0.36        $ 646,887        $ 471        0.29   
Securities(1)         3,226,974        16,752        2.08        3,131,096        16,264        2.08        3,357,984        21,040        2.51   
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and        
Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock         		106,330        934        3.51        107,595        989        3.68        154,678        368        0.95   
Loans, excluding PPP loans(1)         14,095,989        125,264        3.56        13,993,303        125,308        3.63        13,729,250        135,952        3.98   
PPP loans(1)         1,035,386        11,258        4.36        1,014,798        8,892        3.55        887,997        5,368        2.43   
Total loans(1)         15,131,375        136,522        3.62        15,008,101        134,200        3.63        14,617,247        141,320        3.89   
Total interest-earning assets(1)         19,649,866        154,953        3.16        19,007,094        152,133        3.24        18,776,796        163,199        3.49   
Cash and due from banks         268,450                  236,944                  275,696             
Allowance for loan losses         (235,770 )               (239,802 )               (224,519 )          
Other assets         1,850,663                  1,914,804                  2,040,133             
Total assets         $ 21,533,209                  $ 20,919,040                  $ 20,868,106             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                      
Savings deposits         $ 2,740,893        121        0.02        $ 2,573,495        113        0.02        $ 2,246,643        99        0.02   
NOW accounts         3,048,990        261        0.03        2,802,568        251        0.04        2,549,088        637        0.10   
Money market deposits         3,055,420        559        0.07        3,008,597        634        0.09        2,663,622        1,157        0.17   
Time deposits         1,876,216        2,190        0.47        1,978,986        2,459        0.50        2,539,996        8,184        1.30   
Borrowed funds         1,288,107        3,112        0.97        1,329,394        3,107        0.95        2,466,300        3,156        0.51   
Senior and subordinated debt         235,080        3,469        5.92        234,873        3,471        5.99        234,259        3,577        6.14   
Total interest-bearing liabilities         12,244,706        9,712        0.32        11,927,913        10,035        0.34        12,699,908        16,810        0.53   
Demand deposits         6,254,791                  5,917,978                  5,305,109             
Total funding sources         18,499,497            0.21        17,845,891            0.23        18,005,017            0.38   
Other liabilities         347,178                  389,396                  361,311             
Stockholders' equity         2,686,534                  2,683,753                  2,501,778             
Total liabilities and        
stockholders' equity         		$ 21,533,209                  $ 20,919,040                  $ 20,868,106             
Tax-equivalent net interest         
income/margin(1)         		    145,241        2.96            142,098        3.03            146,389        3.13   
Tax-equivalent adjustment             (953 )               (983 )               (1,155 )      
Net interest income (GAAP)(1)             $ 144,288                  $ 141,115                  $ 145,234         
Impact of acquired loan accretion(1)             $ 5,975        0.12            $ 7,165        0.15            $ 6,999        0.15   
Tax-equivalent net interest income/        
margin, adjusted(1)         		    $ 139,266        2.84            $ 134,933        2.88            $ 139,390        2.98   

(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was up 2.2% from the first quarter of 2021 and down 0.7% from the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 resulted primarily from higher fees on PPP loans and an increase in the number of days, partially offset by lower acquired loan accretion. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, net interest income was impacted by lower interest rates, partially offset by an increase in interest income and fees on PPP loans, lower cost of funds, and growth in loans.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $6.0 million, $7.2 million, and $7.0 million to net interest income for the second quarter of 2021, first quarter of 2021, and second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 2.96%, decreasing 7 and 17 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.84%, down 4 and 14 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased due primarily to a higher balance of other interest-earning assets from seasonal municipal deposits and higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli, partially offset by higher accelerated income on the forgiveness of PPP loans. Tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased compared to the second quarter of 2020 as a result of lower interest rates on loans and securities, as well as a higher balance of other interest-earning assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli, partially offset by lower cost of funds and PPP loan income.

For the second quarter of 2021, total average interest-earning assets rose by $642.8 million and $873.1 million from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from a higher balance of other interest-earning assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli, as well as loan growth. In addition, the rise in other interest-earning assets was impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Total average funding sources for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $653.6 million from the first quarter of 2021 and $494.5 million from second quarter of 2020. The increase compared to both prior periods was driven primarily by deposit growth due to higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli, partially offset by a decrease in FHLB advances. In addition, seasonal municipal deposits contributed to the increase compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended   June 30, 2021
Percent Change From
    June 30,
2021 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  June 30,
2020
Wealth management fees           $ 14,555      $ 14,149      $ 11,942      2.9        21.9   
Service charges on deposit accounts           10,778      9,980      9,125      8.0        18.1   
Mortgage banking income           6,749      10,187      3,477      (33.7 )     94.1   
Card-based fees, net           4,764      4,556      3,180      4.6        49.8   
Capital market products income           1,954      2,089      694      (6.5 )     181.6   
Other service charges, commissions, and fees           2,823      2,761      2,078      2.2        35.9   
Total fee-based revenues            41,623      43,722      30,496      (4.8 )     36.5   
Other income            4,647      2,081      2,495      123.3        86.3   
Total noninterest income           $ 46,270      $ 45,803      $ 32,991      1.0        40.3   

Total noninterest income of $46.3 million was up 1.0% from the first quarter of 2021 and 40.3% from the second quarter of 2020. Record wealth management fees resulted from a higher market environment and continued sales of fiduciary and investment advisory services to new and existing customers compared to both prior periods. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts, net card-based fees, and other service charges, commissions and fees compared to the first quarter of 2021 was due primarily to seasonality, whereas the increase from the second quarter of 2020 resulted from the impact of higher transaction volumes due to economic recovery since the onset of the pandemic. Capital market products income resulted from levels of sales to corporate clients in light of market conditions that were higher than the second quarter of 2020.

Mortgage banking income for the second quarter of 2021 resulted from sales of $207.8 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market compared to a record $283.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $168.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. In addition, mortgage banking income in the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by an increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights.

Other income increased compared to both prior periods as a result of fair value adjustments on equity securities.

Noninterest Expense Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended   June 30, 2021
Percent Change From
    June 30,
2021 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  June 30,
2020
Salaries and employee benefits:                    
Salaries and wages            $ 51,887        $ 53,693        $ 52,592        (3.4 )     (1.3 )  
Retirement and other employee benefits           12,324        12,708        11,080        (3.0 )     11.2     
Total salaries and employee benefits           64,211        66,401        63,672        (3.3 )     0.8     
Net occupancy and equipment expense           13,654        14,752        15,116        (7.4 )     (9.7 )  
Technology and related costs           10,453        10,284        9,853        1.6        6.1     
Professional services           7,568        8,059        8,880        (6.1 )     (14.8 )  
Advertising and promotions            2,899        1,835        2,810        58.0        3.2     
Net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense           160        589        126        (72.8 )     27.0     
Other expenses           14,670        14,735        14,624        (0.4 )     0.3     
Acquisition and integration related expenses           7,773        245        5,249        3,072.7        48.1     
Optimization costs           31        1,525        —        (98.0 )     N/M    
Total noninterest expense           $ 121,419        $ 118,425        $ 120,330        2.5        0.9     
Acquisition and integration related expenses   (7,773 )     (245 )     (5,249 )     3,072.7        48.1     
Optimization costs           (31 )     (1,525 )     —        (98.0 )     N/M    
Total noninterest expense, adjusted(1)           $ 113,615        $ 116,655        $ 115,081        (2.6 )     (1.3 )  

N/M – Not meaningful.
(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest expense was up 2.5% from the first quarter of 2021 and up 0.9% from the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. In addition, the second and first quarters of 2021 were impacted by optimization costs. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $113.6 million, down 2.6% from the first quarter of 2021 and 1.3% from the second quarter of 2020. Overall, noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets, excluding PPP loans, was 2.22% for the second quarter of 2021, down 16 basis points and 10 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Salaries and employee benefits decreased compared to the first quarter of 2021 driven primarily by lower equity compensation valuations and payroll tax timing, partially offset by the distribution of higher pension plan lump-sum payments to retired employees. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, salaries and employee benefits increased due mainly to higher compensation accruals and pension plan lump-sum payments to retired employees, as well as merit increases, partially offset by ongoing benefits of optimization strategies. Net occupancy and equipment expense in the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by higher costs related to winter weather conditions. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, net occupancy and equipment expenses decreased due to ongoing benefits of optimization strategies and lower levels of expense associated with the pandemic. Professional services expenses were elevated for the second quarter of 2020 due to pandemic related expenses. Advertising and promotions expense increased compared to the first quarter of 2021 due to the timing of certain costs related to marketing campaigns.

Optimization costs primarily include advisory fees, employee severance, and other expenses associated with locations identified for closure.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the second quarter of 2021 resulted from the pending merger with Old National and for the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020 resulted from the acquisition of Park Bank.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of   June 30, 2021
Percent Change From
    June 30, 
 2021 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  June 30, 
 2020 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  June 30, 
 2020
Commercial and industrial           $ 4,608,148      $ 4,546,317      $ 4,789,556      1.4        (3.8 )  
Agricultural           342,834      355,883      381,124      (3.7 )     (10.0 )  
Commercial real estate:                    
Office, retail, and industrial           1,807,428      1,827,116      2,020,318      (1.1 )     (10.5 )  
Multi-family           1,012,722      906,124      874,861      11.8        15.8     
Construction           577,338      614,021      687,063      (6.0 )     (16.0 )  
Other commercial real estate           1,461,370      1,463,582      1,475,937      (0.2 )     (1.0 )  
Total commercial real estate           4,858,858      4,810,843      5,058,179      1.0        (3.9 )  
Total corporate loans, excluding PPP        
loans         		  9,809,840      9,713,043      10,228,859      1.0        (4.1 )  
PPP loans           705,915      1,109,442      1,179,403      (36.4 )     (40.1 )  
Total corporate loans           10,515,755      10,822,485      11,408,262      (2.8 )     (7.8 )  
Home equity           629,367      690,030      892,867      (8.8 )     (29.5 )  
1-4 family mortgages           3,287,773      3,187,066      2,175,322      3.2        51.1     
Installment           602,324      483,945      457,207      24.5        31.7     
Total consumer loans           4,519,464      4,361,041      3,525,396      3.6        28.2     
Total loans           $ 15,035,219      $ 15,183,526      $ 14,933,658      (1.0 )     0.7     
                     

Total loans includes loans originated under the PPP loan programs beginning in the second quarter of 2020, which totaled $705.9 million, $1.1 billion, and $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding these loans, total loans were up 7% annualized from March 31, 2021 and 4% from June 30, 2020. Strong production and line usage within our middle market and sector-based lending businesses drove the 4.0% annualized total corporate loan growth, excluding PPP loans compared to the first quarter of 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, decreased 4.1%, reflective of the pandemics impact on economic conditions resulting in higher paydowns, as well as lower production and line usage.

Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from purchases of 1-4 family mortgages and installment loans, as well as strong production in the 1-4 family mortgages portfolio, which more than offset higher prepayments.

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of or for the Quarters Ended   June 30, 2021
Percent Change From
    June 30,
2021 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  June 30,
2020
ACL, excluding PCD loans           $ 200,640      $ 215,305      $ 203,243      (6.8 )     (1.3 )  
PCD loan ACL           22,586      28,079      44,434      (19.6 )     (49.2 )  
Total ACL           $ 223,226      $ 243,384      $ 247,677      (8.3 )     (9.9 )  
Provision for credit losses           $ —      $ 6,098      $ 32,649      (100.0 )     (100.0 )  
ACL to total loans           1.48  %   1.60  %   1.66  %        
ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)           1.56  %   1.73  %   1.80  %        
ACL to non-accrual loans           179.32  %   153.67  %   177.98  %        

(1) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

The ACL was $223.2 million or 1.48% of total loans as of June 30, 2021, decreasing $20.2 million from March 31, 2021 and $24.5 million compared to June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, ACL to total loans was 1.56% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 1.73% and 1.80% as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The decrease from both prior periods reflects net charge-offs on PCD loans that previously had an ACL established upon acquisition, net charge-offs on loans that previously had specific allowance for loan losses established, and an improving credit environment.

Asset Quality
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of   June 30, 2021
Percent Change From
    June 30,
2021 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  June 30,
2020
Non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans(1)           $ 101,381      $ 128,650      $ 94,044      (21.2 )     7.8     
Non-accrual PCD loans           23,101      29,734      45,116      (22.3 )     (48.8 )  
Total non-accrual loans           124,482      158,384      139,160      (21.4 )     (10.5 )  
90 days or more past due loans, still accruing        
interest(1)         		  878      5,354      3,241      (83.6 )     (72.9 )  
Total non-performing loans, ("NPLs")           125,360      163,738      142,401      (23.4 )     (12.0 )  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings        
("TDRs")         		  782      798      1,201      (2.0 )     (34.9 )  
Foreclosed assets(2)           26,732      13,228      19,024      102.1        40.5     
Total non-performing assets ("NPAs")           $ 152,874      $ 177,764      $ 162,626      (14.0 )     (6.0 )  
30-89 days past due loans           $ 21,051      $ 30,973      $ 36,342      (32.0 )     (42.1 )  
Special mention loans(3)           $ 343,547      $ 355,563      $ 256,373      (3.4 )     34.0     
Substandard loans(3)           325,727      342,600      193,337      (4.9 )     68.5     
Total performing loans classified as        
substandard and special mention(3)         		  $ 669,274      $ 698,163      $ 449,710      (4.1 )     48.8     
Non-accrual loans to total loans:                    
Non-accrual loans to total loans           0.83  %   1.04  %   0.93  %        
Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding        
PPP loans(1)(4)         		  0.87  %   1.13  %   1.01  %        
Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding        
PCD and PPP loans(1)(4)         		  0.72  %   0.93  %   0.70  %        
Non-performing loans to total loans:                    
NPLs to total loans           0.83  %   1.08  %   0.95  %        
NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)(4)           0.87  %   1.16  %   1.04  %        
NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP         
loans(1)(4)         		  0.72  %   0.97  %   0.72  %        
Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets:                
NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets           1.01  %   1.17  %   1.09  %        
NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,         
excluding PPP loans(1)(4)         		  1.06  %   1.26  %   1.18  %        
NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,         
excluding PCD and PPP loans(1)(4)         		  0.92  %   1.07  %   0.87  %        
Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans:      
Performing loans classified as substandard and        
special mention to corporate loans(3)         		  6.36  %   6.45  %   3.94  %        
Performing loans classified as substandard and        
special mention to corporate loans, excluding        
PPP loans(3)         		  6.82  %   7.19  %   4.40  %        

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
(2) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
(3) Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention excludes accruing TDRs.
(4) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.

NPAs represented 1.01% of total loans and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.17% and 1.09% at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets was 0.92% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.07% at March 31, 2021 and 0.87% at June 30, 2020, reflective of the final resolution of certain corporate credits and normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis. In addition, one corporate loan relationship was transferred from non-accrual loans to foreclosed assets during the second quarter of 2021.

Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention were $669 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $698 million and $450 million at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The decrease from the first quarter of 2021 was due primarily to the payoff of certain corporate credits in addition to upgrade and downgrade activity. The increase from the second quarter of 2020, is a result of the pandemic's impact on certain borrowers primarily focused in elevated risk sectors that the Company has determined require additional monitoring. These loans exhibit potential or well-defined weaknesses but continue to accrue interest because they are well secured, and collection of principal and interest is expected.

Charge-Off Data
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended
    June 30,
2021 		  % of
Total 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  % of
Total 		  June 30,
2020 		  % of
Total
Net loan charge-offs(1)                        
Commercial and industrial           $ 14,733        71.0      $ 1,740        17.8        $ 4,735        36.6   
Agricultural           —        —      363        3.7        118        0.9   
Commercial real estate:                        
Office, retail, and industrial           3,878        18.7      4,377        44.9        3,086        23.9   
Multi-family                 —      (5 )     (0.1 )           0.1   
Construction           208        1.0      —        —        798        6.2   
Other commercial real estate           459        2.2      371        3.9        19        0.1   
Consumer           1,478        7.1      2,910        29.8        4,158        32.2   
Total NCOs           $ 20,758        100.0      $ 9,756        100.0        $ 12,923        100.0   
Less: NCOs on PCD loans(2)           (4,337 )     20.9      (2,107 )     21.6        (3,833 )     29.7   
Total NCOs, excluding PCD loans(2)           $ 16,421            $ 7,649            $ 9,090         
Recoveries included above           $ 2,869            $ 1,561            $ 1,311         
Quarter-to-date(1)(3):                        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans           0.55    %       0.26    %       0.36    %    
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,        
excluding PPP loans(2)(4)         		  0.59    %       0.28    %       0.38    %    
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,        
excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)(4)         		  0.47    %       0.22    %       0.27    %    
Year-to-date(1)(3):                        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans           0.41    %       0.26    %       0.38    %    
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,        
excluding PPP loans(2)(4)         		  0.44    %       0.28    %       0.38    %    
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,        
excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)(4)         		  0.35    %       0.22    %       0.30    %    

(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.
(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(4) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.

NCOs to average loans, annualized was 0.55%, up from 0.26% and 0.36% for the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding charge-offs on PCD loans and the impact of PPP loans, NCOs to average loans was 0.47% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.22% and 0.27% for the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. The increase in net loan charge-offs compared to both prior periods resulted largely from expected losses for which specific allowance for loan losses were established on certain corporate relationships based upon circumstances unique to these borrowers.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Average for the Quarters Ended   June 30, 2021
Percent Change From
    June 30,
2021 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  June 30,
2020
Demand deposits           $ 6,254,791      $ 5,917,978      $ 5,305,109      5.7        17.9     
Savings deposits           2,740,893      2,573,495      2,246,643      6.5        22.0     
NOW accounts           3,048,990      2,802,568      2,549,088      8.8        19.6     
Money market accounts           3,055,420      3,008,597      2,663,622      1.6        14.7     
Core deposits           15,100,094      14,302,638      12,764,462      5.6        18.3     
Time deposits           1,876,216      1,978,986      2,539,996      (5.2 )     (26.1 )  
Total deposits           $ 16,976,310      $ 16,281,624      $ 15,304,458      4.3        10.9     

Total average deposits were $17.0 billion for the second quarter of 2021, up 4.3% from the first quarter of 2021 and 10.9% from the second quarter of 2020. The increase in total average deposits compared to both prior periods was impacted by higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli. In addition, the increase in total average deposits compared to the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

    As of
    June 30,
2021 		  March 31, 
 2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Company regulatory capital ratios:                
Total capital to risk-weighted assets           14.19 %   14.26 %   14.14 %   13.70 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets           11.71 %   11.67 %   11.55 %   11.19 %
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets           10.23 %   10.17 %   10.06 %   9.70 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets           8.85 %   8.96 %   8.91 %   8.70 %
Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2):            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets           7.48 %   7.37 %   7.67 %   7.32 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans           7.74 %   7.79 %   7.98 %   7.77 %
Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive        
income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets         		  7.50 %   7.48 %   7.54 %   7.17 %
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets,        
excluding PPP loans         		  7.77 %   7.91 %   7.85 %   7.62 %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets           9.92 %   9.73 %   9.93 %   9.61 %

(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.
(2) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure that represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

Risk-weighted regulatory capital ratios compared to all prior periods were impacted by retained earnings and the mix of risk-weighted assets. The Company elected the five-year current expected credit losses ("CECL") transition relief for regulatory capital, which retained approximately 30 basis points of CET1 and Tier 1 capital at June 30, 2021.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company announced that it would restart repurchases of its outstanding shares of common stock under its stock repurchase program after suspending repurchases in March 2020 as it shifted its capital deployment strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2021 and repurchased approximately 715,000 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $14.9 million during the first quarter of 2021.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the second quarter of 2021, which is consistent with the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020. This dividend represents the 154th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of First Midwest. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "forecast,"   "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict.   Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit allowances or charge-offs, delays in completing the pending merger of First Midwest and Old National, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and shareholder approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the merger on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger are not realized when expected or at all, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of completed transactions, growth strategies, the inability to realize cost savings or improved revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the proposed merger and the continued or potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations on First Midwest's business, financial condition, liquidity, loans, asset quality and results of operations. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations, including the continued effects on First Midwest's business, operations and employees, as well as on First Midwest's customers and service providers, and on economies and markets more generally and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Old National filed a registration statement on Form S‑4 with the SEC on June 30, 2021. The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement/prospectus of First Midwest and Old National. The registration statement has not yet become effective. After the Form S-4 is effective, a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to First Midwest's and Old National's shareholders seeking certain approvals related to the proposed transaction.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF FIRST MIDWEST AND OLD NATIONAL AND THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES ARE URGED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS TO BE INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT FIRST MIDWEST, OLD NATIONAL AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other relevant documents filed with the SEC containing information about First Midwest and Old National, without charge, at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of documents filed with the SEC by First Midwest will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of First Midwest's website, https://firstmidwest.com/, under the heading "SEC Filings." Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Old National will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of Old National's website, https://www.oldnational.com/, under the heading "Financial Information."

Participants in Solicitation

First Midwest, Old National, and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding First Midwest's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on April 13, 2021, and certain other documents filed by First Midwest with the SEC. Information regarding Old National"s directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and certain other documents filed by Old National with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD and PPP loans, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs, excluding PCD loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include optimization costs (first quarter 2021 and fourth and third quarter of 2020), acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), swap termination costs (fourth and third quarters of 2020), income tax benefits (fourth quarter of 2020), and net securities gains (losses) (third quarter of 2020 and first six months of 2021). In addition, net OREO expense is excluded from the calculation of the efficiency ratio. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for loan losses, and the certain significant transactions listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for loan losses required based on the estimated impact of the pandemic on the ACL. Management believes pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes optimization costs and acquisition and integration related expenses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

The Company presents non-accrual loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, NPLs to total loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs, and NCOs to average loans, all excluding PCD and/or PPP loans. Management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods. Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an ACL on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL. The Company began originating PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020 and the loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA and are expected to be forgiven if the applicable criteria are met. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $22 billion of assets and an additional $15 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. The primary footprint of First Midwest's branch network and other locations is in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
   
  As of
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Period-End Balance Sheet                  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks         $ 232,989       $ 223,713       $ 196,364       $ 254,212       $ 304,445    
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks         1,312,412       786,814       920,880       936,528       637,856    
Equity securities, at fair value         112,977       96,983       76,404       55,021       43,954    
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value         3,156,194       3,195,405       3,096,408       3,279,884       3,435,862    
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost         11,593       11,711       12,071       22,193       19,628    
FHLB and FRB stock         106,890       106,170       117,420       138,120       148,512    
Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial         4,608,148       4,546,317       4,578,254       4,635,571       4,789,556    
Agricultural         342,834       355,883       364,038       377,466       381,124    
Commercial real estate:                  
Office, retail, and industrial         1,807,428       1,827,116       1,861,768       1,950,406       2,020,318    
Multi-family         1,012,722       906,124       872,813       868,293       874,861    
Construction         577,338       614,021       612,611       631,607       687,063    
Other commercial real estate         1,461,370       1,463,582       1,481,976       1,452,994       1,475,937    
PPP loans         705,915       1,109,442       785,563       1,196,538       1,179,403    
Home equity         629,367       690,030       761,725       827,746       892,867    
1-4 family mortgages         3,287,773       3,187,066       3,022,413       2,287,555       2,175,322    
Installment         602,324       483,945       410,071       425,012       457,207    
Total loans         15,035,219       15,183,526       14,751,232       14,653,188       14,933,658    
Allowance for loan losses         (214,601 )     (235,359 )     (239,017 )     (239,048 )     (240,052 )  
Net loans         14,820,618       14,948,167       14,512,215       14,414,140       14,693,606    
OREO         5,289       6,273       8,253       6,552       9,947    
Premises, furniture, and equipment, net         125,837       129,514       132,045       132,267       143,001    
Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")         300,537       301,365       301,101       300,429       299,649    
Goodwill and other intangible assets         926,176       928,974       932,764       935,801       940,182    
Accrued interest receivable and other assets          513,912       473,502       532,753       612,996       568,239    
Total assets         $ 21,625,424       $ 21,208,591       $ 20,838,678       $ 21,088,143       $ 21,244,881    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits         $ 6,187,478       $ 6,156,145       $ 5,797,899       $ 5,555,735       $ 5,602,016    
Interest-bearing deposits         10,845,405       10,455,309       10,214,565       10,215,838       10,055,640    
Total deposits         17,032,883       16,611,454       16,012,464       15,771,573       15,657,656    
Borrowed funds         1,299,424       1,295,737       1,546,414       1,957,180       2,305,195    
Senior and subordinated debt         235,178       234,973       234,768       234,563       234,358    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities         353,791       413,112       355,026       460,656       391,461    
Stockholders' equity         2,704,148       2,653,315       2,690,006       2,664,171       2,656,211    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity         $ 21,625,424       $ 21,208,591       $ 20,838,678       $ 21,088,143       $ 21,244,881    
Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI         $ 2,710,089       $ 2,675,411       $ 2,663,627       $ 2,638,422       $ 2,627,484    
Stockholders' equity, common         2,473,648       2,422,815       2,459,506       2,433,671       2,425,711    


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands) 		         
                             
  Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020     2021   2020
Income Statement                            
Interest income         $ 154,000       $ 151,150       $ 159,962       $ 159,085       $ 162,044         $ 305,150       $ 332,271    
Interest expense         9,712       10,035       11,851       16,356       16,810         19,747       43,462    
Net interest income         144,288       141,115       148,111       142,729       145,234         285,403       288,809    
Provision for loan losses               6,098       10,507       15,927       32,649         6,098       72,181    
Net interest income after        
provision for loan losses          		144,288       135,017       137,604       126,802       112,585         279,305       216,628    
Noninterest Income                            
Wealth management fees         14,555       14,149       13,548       12,837       11,942         28,704       24,303    
Service charges on deposit        
accounts         		10,778       9,980       10,811       10,342       9,125         20,758       20,906    
Mortgage banking income         6,749       10,187       9,191       6,659       3,477         16,936       5,265    
Card-based fees, net         4,764       4,556       4,530       4,472       3,180         9,320       7,148    
Capital market products        
income         		1,954       2,089       659       886       694         4,043       5,416    
Other service charges,        
commissions, and fees         		2,823       2,761       2,993       2,823       2,078         5,584       4,760    
Total fee-based revenues          41,623       43,722       41,732       38,019       30,496         85,345       67,798    
Other income         4,647       2,081       3,550       2,523       2,495         6,728       5,560    
Swap termination costs                     (17,567 )     (14,285 )                      
Net securities gains (losses)                           14,328                     (1,005 )  
Total noninterest        
income         		46,270       45,803       27,715       40,585       32,991         92,073       72,353    
Noninterest Expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits:                          
Salaries and wages          51,887       53,693       55,950       53,385       52,592         105,580       102,582    
Retirement and other        
employee benefits         		12,324       12,708       10,430       11,349       11,080         25,032       23,949    
Total salaries and        
employee benefits         		64,211       66,401       66,380       64,734       63,672         130,612       126,531    
Net occupancy and        
equipment expense         		13,654       14,752       14,002       13,736       15,116         28,406       29,343    
Technology and related costs         10,453       10,284       11,005       10,416       9,853         20,737       18,401    
Professional services         7,568       8,059       8,424       7,325       8,880         15,627       19,270    
Advertising and promotions         2,899       1,835       1,850       2,688       2,810         4,734       5,571    
Net OREO expense         160       589       106       544       126         749       546    
Other expenses         14,670       14,735       12,851       12,374       14,624         29,405       27,278    
Acquisition and integration        
related expenses         		7,773       245       1,860       881       5,249         8,018       10,721    
Optimization costs         31       1,525       1,493       18,376               1,556          
Total noninterest expense         121,419       118,425       117,971       131,074       120,330         239,844       237,661    
Income before income tax        
expense          		69,139       62,395       47,348       36,313       25,246         131,534       51,320    
Income tax expense         18,018       17,372       5,743       8,690       6,182         35,390       12,650    
Net income         $ 51,121       $ 45,023       $ 41,605       $ 27,623       $ 19,064         $ 96,144       $ 38,670    
Preferred dividends         (4,034 )     (4,034 )     (4,049 )     (4,033 )     (1,037 )       (8,068 )     (1,037 )  
Net income applicable to        
non-vested restricted shares         		(521 )     (486 )     (369 )     (236 )     (187 )       (1,007 )     (379 )  
Net income applicable        
to common shares         		$ 46,566       $ 40,503       $ 37,187       $ 23,354       $ 17,840         $ 87,069       $ 37,254    
Net income applicable to        
   common shares, adjusted(1)         		52,419       41,831       49,238       37,765       21,777         94,250       46,049    

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(1)   See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.   

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.            
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020     2021   2020
EPS                            
Basic EPS         $ 0.41     $ 0.36     $ 0.33     $ 0.21     $ 0.16       $ 0.77     $ 0.33  
Diluted EPS         $ 0.41     $ 0.36     $ 0.33     $ 0.21     $ 0.16       $ 0.77     $ 0.33  
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1)         $ 0.46     $ 0.37     $ 0.43     $ 0.33     $ 0.19       $ 0.83     $ 0.41  
Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data          
Book value         $ 21.67     $ 21.22     $ 21.52     $ 21.29     $ 21.23       $ 21.67     $ 21.23  
Tangible book value         $ 13.55     $ 13.08     $ 13.36     $ 13.11     $ 13.00       $ 13.55     $ 13.00  
Dividends declared per share         $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14       $ 0.28     $ 0.28  
Closing price at period end         $ 19.83     $ 21.91     $ 15.92     $ 10.78     $ 13.35       $ 19.83     $ 13.35  
Closing price to book value         0.9     1.0     0.7     0.5     0.6       0.9     0.6  
Period end shares outstanding         114,177     114,196     114,296     114,293     114,276       114,177     114,276  
Period end treasury shares         11,199     11,176     11,071     11,067     11,079       11,199     11,079  
Common dividends         $ 15,979     $ 15,997     $ 16,017     $ 16,011     $ 16,015       $ 31,976     $ 32,017  
Dividend payout ratio         34.15 %   38.89 %   42.42 %   66.67 %   87.50 %     36.36 %   84.85 %
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1)         30.43 %   37.84 %   32.56 %   42.42 %   73.68 %     33.73 %   68.29 %
Key Ratios/Data                            
Return on average common        
   equity(2)         		7.60 %   6.70 %   6.05 %   3.80 %   2.94 %     7.15 %   3.08 %
Return on average common        
   equity, adjusted(1)(2)         		8.56 %   6.92 %   8.01 %   6.15 %   3.58 %     7.74 %   3.81 %
Return on average tangible        
   common equity(2)         		12.77 %   11.35 %   10.35 %   6.73 %   5.32 %     12.07 %   5.49 %
Return on average tangible        
   common equity, adjusted(1)(2)         		14.31 %   11.71 %   13.53 %   10.53 %   6.37 %     13.02 %   6.65 %
Return on average assets(2)         0.95 %   0.87 %   0.79 %   0.51 %   0.37 %     0.91 %   0.40 %
Return on average assets,        
   adjusted(1)(2)         		1.06 %   0.90 %   1.02 %   0.78 %   0.44 %     0.98 %   0.49 %
Loans to deposits         88.27 %   91.40 %   92.12 %   92.91 %   95.38 %     88.27 %   95.38 %
Efficiency ratio(1)         59.24 %   61.77 %   58.90 %   60.36 %   64.08 %     60.49 %   62.12 %
Net interest margin(2)(3)         2.96 %   3.03 %   3.14 %   2.95 %   3.13 %     2.99 %   3.32 %
Yield on average interest-earning        
   assets(2)(3)         		3.16 %   3.24 %   3.39 %   3.28 %   3.49 %     3.20 %   3.82 %
Cost of funds(2)(4)         0.21 %   0.23 %   0.26 %   0.35 %   0.38 %     0.22 %   0.52 %
Noninterest expense to average        
   assets(2)         		2.26 %   2.30 %   2.25 %   2.42 %   2.32 %     2.28 %   2.43 %
Noninterest expense, adjusted to        
   average assets,excluding PPP        
   loans(1)(2)         		2.22 %   2.38 %   2.29 %   2.19 %   2.32 %     2.30 %   2.38 %
Effective income tax rate         26.06 %   27.84 %   12.13 %   23.93 %   24.49 %     26.91 %   24.65 %
Capital Ratios                            
Total capital to risk-weighted        
   assets(1)         		14.19 %   14.26 %   14.14 %   14.06 %   13.70 %     14.19 %   13.70 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted        
   assets(1)         		11.71 %   11.67 %   11.55 %   11.48 %   11.19 %     11.71 %   11.19 %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1)         10.23 %   10.17 %   10.06 %   9.97 %   9.70 %     10.23 %   9.70 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets(1)         8.85 %   8.96 %   8.91 %   8.50 %   8.70 %     8.85 %   8.70 %
Tangible common equity to        
   tangible assets(1)         		7.48 %   7.37 %   7.67 %   7.43 %   7.32 %     7.48 %   7.32 %
Tangible common equity,        
   excluding AOCI, to tangible        
   assets(1)         		7.50 %   7.48 %   7.54 %   7.30 %   7.17 %     7.50 %   7.17 %
Tangible common equity to risk-        
   weighted assets(1)         		9.92 %   9.73 %   9.93 %   9.84 %   9.61 %     9.92 %   9.61 %
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.          


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.            
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020     2021   2020
Asset Quality Performance Data                          
Non-performing assets                            
Commercial and industrial         $ 42,036       $ 59,723       $ 38,314       $ 40,781       $ 19,475         $ 42,036       $ 19,475    
Agricultural         7,135       8,684       10,719       13,293       8,494         7,135       8,494    
Commercial real estate:                            
Office, retail, and industrial         17,367       23,339       27,382       26,406       26,342         17,367       26,342    
Multi-family         2,622       3,701       1,670       1,547       2,132         2,622       2,132    
Construction         1,154       1,154       1,155       2,977       18,640         1,154       18,640    
Other commercial real estate         14,200       15,406       15,219       4,690       5,304         14,200       5,304    
Consumer         16,867       16,643       15,498       13,888       13,657         16,867       13,657    
Non-accrual, excluding PCD        
loans         		101,381       128,650       109,957       103,582       94,044         101,381       94,044    
Non-accrual PCD loans         23,101       29,734       32,568       39,990       45,116         23,101       45,116    
Total non-accrual loans         124,482       158,384       142,525       143,572       139,160         124,482       139,160    
90 days or more past due loans,        
still accruing interest         		878       5,354       4,395       3,781       3,241         878       3,241    
Total NPLs         125,360       163,738       146,920       147,353       142,401         125,360       142,401    
Accruing TDRs         782       798       813       841       1,201         782       1,201    
Foreclosed assets(5)         26,732       13,228       16,671       15,299       19,024         26,732       19,024    
Total NPAs         $ 152,874       $ 177,764       $ 164,404       $ 163,493       $ 162,626         $ 152,874       $ 162,626    
30-89 days past due loans          $ 21,051       $ 30,973       $ 40,656       $ 21,551       $ 36,342         $ 21,051       $ 36,342    
Allowance for credit losses                            
Allowance for loan losses         $ 214,601       $ 235,359       $ 239,017       $ 239,048       $ 240,052         $ 214,601       $ 240,052    
Allowance for unfunded        
commitments         		8,625       8,025       8,025       7,825       7,625         8,625       7,625    
Total ACL         $ 223,226       $ 243,384       $ 247,042       $ 246,873       $ 247,677         $ 223,226       $ 247,677    
Provision for loan losses         $       $ 6,098       $ 10,507       $ 15,927       $ 32,649         $ 6,098       $ 72,181    
Net charge-offs by category                            
Commercial and industrial         $ 14,733       $ 1,740       $ 3,536       $ 5,470       $ 4,735         $ 16,473       $ 9,415    
Agricultural               363       1,779       265       118         363       1,345    
Commercial real estate:                            
Office, retail, and industrial         3,878       4,377       1,701       1,339       3,086         8,255       3,415    
Multi-family         2       (5 )     19             9         (3 )     14    
Construction         208             140       4,889       798         208       2,606    
Other commercial real estate         459       371       916       1,753       19         830       183    
Consumer         1,478       2,910       2,448       2,027       4,158         4,388       8,059    
Total NCOs         $ 20,758       $ 9,756       $ 10,539       $ 15,743       $ 12,923         $ 30,514       $ 25,037    
Less: NCOs on PCD loans         (4,337 )     (2,107 )     (6,488 )     (6,923 )     (3,833 )       (6,444 )     (5,553 )  
Total NCOs, excluding        
PCD loans         		$ 16,421       $ 7,649       $ 4,051       $ 8,820       $ 9,090         $ 24,070       $ 19,484    
Total recoveries included above         $ 2,869       $ 1,561       $ 2,588       $ 1,795       $ 1,311         $ 4,430       $ 3,127    
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.          


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.            
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020     2021   2020
Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention                      
Special mention loans(7)         $ 343,547     $ 355,563     $ 409,083     $ 395,295     $ 256,373       $ 343,547     $ 256,373  
Substandard loans(7)         325,727     342,600     357,219     311,430     193,337       325,727     193,337  
Total performing loans        
   classified as substandard and        
special mention(7)         		$ 669,274     $ 698,163     $ 766,302     $ 706,725     $ 449,710       $ 669,274     $ 449,710  
Asset quality ratios                            
Non-accrual loans to total loans         0.83 %   1.04 %   0.97 %   0.98 %   0.93 %     0.83 %   0.93 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans,        
   excluding PPP loans(6)         		0.87 %   1.13 %   1.02 %   1.07 %   1.01 %     0.87 %   1.01 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans,        
   excluding PCD and PPP loans(6)         		0.72 %   0.93 %   0.80 %   0.78 %   0.70 %     0.72 %   0.70 %
NPLs to total loans         0.83 %   1.08 %   1.00 %   1.01 %   0.95 %     0.83 %   0.95 %
NPLs to total loans, excluding        
   PPP loans(6)         		0.87 %   1.16 %   1.05 %   1.10 %   1.04 %     0.87 %   1.04 %
NPLs to total loans, excluding        
   PCD and PPP loans(6)         		0.72 %   0.97 %   0.83 %   0.81 %   0.72 %     0.72 %   0.72 %
NPAs to total loans plus        
foreclosed assets         		1.01 %   1.17 %   1.11 %   1.11 %   1.09 %     1.01 %   1.09 %
NPAs to total loans plus        
   foreclosed assets, excluding        
   PPP loans(6)         		1.06 %   1.26 %   1.18 %   1.21 %   1.18 %     1.06 %   1.18 %
NPAs to total loans plus        
   foreclosed assets, excluding        
   PCD and PPP loans(6)         		0.92 %   1.07 %   0.96 %   0.93 %   0.87 %     0.92 %   0.87 %
NPAs to tangible common equity        
plus ACL         		8.63 %   10.23 %   9.27 %   9.37 %   9.38 %     8.63 %   9.38 %
Non-accrual loans to total assets         0.58 %   0.75 %   0.68 %   0.68 %   0.66 %     0.58 %   0.66 %
Performing loans classified as        
   substandard and special        
   mention to corporate loans(6)(7)         		6.36 %   6.45 %   7.26 %   6.36 %   3.94 %     6.36 %   3.94 %
Performing loans classified as        
   substandard and special        
   mention to corporate loans,        
   excluding PPP loans(6)(7)         		6.82 %   7.19 %   7.84 %   7.13 %   4.40 %     6.82 %   4.40 %
Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios          
ACL to total loans         1.48 %   1.60 %   1.67 %   1.68 %   1.66 %     1.48 %   1.66 %
ACL to non-accrual loans          179.32 %   153.67 %   173.33 %   171.95 %   177.98 %     179.32 %   177.98 %
ACL to NPLs         178.07 %   148.64 %   168.15 %   167.54 %   173.93 %     178.07 %   173.93 %
NCOs to average loans(2)         0.55 %   0.26 %   0.29 %   0.42 %   0.36 %     0.41 %   0.38 %
NCOs to average loans,        
   excluding PPP loans(2)         		0.59 %   0.28 %   0.31 %   0.46 %   0.38 %     0.44 %   0.38 %
NCOs to average loans,        
   excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)         		0.47 %   0.22 %   0.12 %   0.26 %   0.27 %     0.35 %   0.30 %

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information
(1)   See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.
(2)   Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3)   Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4)   Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.
(5)   Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
(6)   This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.
(7)   Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention excludes accruing TDRs.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.            
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 		         
                             
  Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020     2021   2020
EPS                            
Net income         $ 51,121       $ 45,023       $ 41,605       $ 27,623       $ 19,064         $ 96,144       $ 38,670    
Dividends and accretion on        
preferred stock         		(4,034 )     (4,034 )     (4,049 )     (4,033 )     (1,037 )       (8,068 )     (1,037 )  
Net income applicable to non-        
vested restricted shares         		(521 )     (486 )     (369 )     (236 )     (187 )       (1,007 )     (379 )  
Net income applicable to        
common shares         		46,566       40,503       37,187       23,354       17,840         87,069       37,254    
Adjustments to net income:                            
Acquisition and integration        
related expenses         		7,773       245       1,860       881       5,249         8,018       10,721    
Tax effect of acquisition and        
integration related expenses         		(1,943 )     (61 )     (465 )     (220 )     (1,312 )       (2,004 )     (2,680 )  
Optimization costs         31       1,525       1,493       18,376               1,556          
Tax effect of optimization        
costs         		(8 )     (381 )     (373 )     (4,594 )             (389 )        
Swap termination costs                     17,567       14,285                        
Tax effect of swap termination        
costs         		            (4,392 )     (3,571 )                      
Income tax benefits                     (3,639 )                            
Net securities (gains) losses                           (14,328 )                   1,005    
Tax effect of net securities        
(gains) losses         		                  3,582                     (251 )  
Total adjustments to net        
income, net of tax          		5,853       1,328       12,051       14,411       3,937         7,181       8,795    
Net income applicable to        
   common shares,        
   adjusted(1)         		$ 52,419       $ 41,831       $ 49,238       $ 37,765       $ 21,777         $ 94,250       $ 46,049    
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                          
Weighted-average common        
shares outstanding (basic)         		112,865       113,098       113,174       113,160       113,145         112,980       111,533    
Dilutive effect of common        
stock equivalents         		775       773       430       276       191         757       339    
Weighted-average diluted        
common shares        
outstanding         		113,640       113,871       113,604       113,436       113,336         113,737       111,872    
Basic EPS         $ 0.41       $ 0.36       $ 0.33       $ 0.21       $ 0.16         $ 0.77       $ 0.33    
Diluted EPS         $ 0.41       $ 0.36       $ 0.33       $ 0.21       $ 0.16         $ 0.77       $ 0.33    
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1)         $ 0.46       $ 0.37       $ 0.43       $ 0.33       $ 0.19         $ 0.83       $ 0.41    
Anti-dilutive shares not included        
in the computation of diluted        
EPS         		                                         
Dividend Payout Ratio                            
Dividends declared per share         $ 0.14       $ 0.14       $ 0.14       $ 0.14       $ 0.14         $ 0.28       $ 0.28    
Dividend payout ratio         34.15   %   38.89   %   42.42   %   66.67   %   87.50   %     36.36   %   84.85   %
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1)         30.43   %   37.84   %   32.56   %   42.42   %   73.68   %     33.73   %   68.29   %
                             
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.          


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.            
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 		         
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020     2021   2020
Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity                      
Net income applicable to        
common shares         		$ 46,566       $ 40,503       $ 37,187       $ 23,354       $ 17,840         $ 87,069       $ 37,254    
Intangibles amortization         2,798       2,807       2,807       2,810       2,820         5,605       5,590    
Tax effect of intangibles        
amortization         		(700 )     (702 )     (702 )     (703 )     (705 )       (1,401 )     (1,398 )  
Net income applicable to        
common shares, excluding        
intangibles amortization         		48,664       42,608       39,292       25,461       19,955         91,273       41,446    
Total adjustments to net income,        
   net of tax(1)         		5,853       1,328       12,051       14,411       3,937         7,181       8,795    
Net income applicable to        
   common shares, adjusted(1)         		$ 54,517       $ 43,936       $ 51,343       $ 39,872       $ 23,892         $ 98,454       $ 50,241    
Average stockholders' common        
equity         		$ 2,456,034       $ 2,453,253       $ 2,444,911       $ 2,444,594       $ 2,443,212         $ 2,454,651       $ 2,429,184    
Less: average intangible assets         (927,522 )    