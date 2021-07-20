Emerita Adds Second Drill to La Infanta Drill Campaign, Provides Update

According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, “After a slow start due to various protocols, the drilling program is now into full production mode. The second drill on Infanta allows us to accelerate the program and it is expected we should receive assays for initial drill holes next week.”

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that it has mobilized a second diamond drill to expedite the drilling of the La Infanta deposit on the Iberia Belt West Project (the “IBW Project”), Spain.

The initial drill program at Infanta is designed to test the full 1.2 kilometer strike length of the mineralization and test the depth extent to approximately 300 meters down dip. There are 49 historical holes drilled delineating the deposit to date and the program will move from the known mineralization and step out systematically along strike and down dip to establish a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the deposit. The plan will be to initially complete approximately 30 drill holes for a total of approximately 5,000 meters of drilling. The Company is fully financed to complete the program. Please refer to the news releases dated May 10, 2021 and April 12, 2021 for further details.

Corporate Development

The Company is in a very strong position financially, having recently completed a $20 million bought deal financing (see news release dated July 15, 2021). This financing topped up the Company’s treasury which had approximately $8 million prior to the financing and there are a significant number of warrants in the money that are being exercised regularly.

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita comments, “We are very grateful for the enthusiastic support from the investment community. The demand for the financing resulted in it being doubled within hours after announcing it and the interest in the issuance was still such that we had to cut many investors back relative to their requested allocation. This puts the Company is a very solid position to execute on its projects in southern Spain.”

Geophysical Program

Emerita has engaged International Geophysical Technology, S.L. (“IGT”) services to carry out a geophysical campaign on the IBW Project. The geophysical survey will cover the entire area with the objective to determine the possible extensions of the known deposits (Infanta, El Cura and Romanera) and identify new mineral deposits.