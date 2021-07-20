checkAd

IBI Group Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call / Webcast

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) (“IBI” or the “Company”) today confirms the Company intends to release its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 after markets close on Thursday, August 5th, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 6th, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET during which IBI’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Stewart, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Taylor, will discuss the Company’s financial and operating results followed by a question-and-answer session. A live audio webcast of this call is available by entering the following URL into your web browser:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478254&tp_k ...

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, August 6th, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Dial In: North America: 1-888-390-0546
Dial In: Toronto Local / International: 416-764-8688

Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541
Replay: Toronto Local / International: 416-764-8677
Replay Passcode: 599323#

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company’s website. The conference call replay will be available until August 20th, 2021.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,200 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Taylor, CFO
IBI Group Inc.
55 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M5V 2Y7        
Tel: 1-416-596-1930
www.ibigroup.com 





