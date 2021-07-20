checkAd

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces the Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Nature’s Remedy of Massachusetts, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (“the HSR Act”) in respect to its proposed acquisition of Nature’s Remedy of Massachusetts, Inc. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, “Nature’s Remedy”), a vertically integrated single state operator in Massachusetts. The waiting period expired without a second request for information. The transaction is expected to close in late Q3 or early Q4 of 2021, subject to certain closing conditions, including final approval from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

As announced in April 2021, Jushi plans to acquire Nature’s Remedy, one of 146 retail operating licenses, one of the 50 operating cultivation licenses, and one of 46 processing licenses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Nature’s Remedy has two operating adult-use dispensaries, strategically located near popular shopping centers and heavily trafficked highway locations in Millbury and Tyngsborough, as well as a 50,000 sq. ft. cultivation and production facility in Lakeville, MA with approximately 19,500 sq. ft. of high-quality indoor flower canopy and state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing capabilities.

Total up front consideration of US$100 million is comprised of US$40.0 million in cash, US$55.0 million in subordinate voting shares of the Company (the “Company Shares”)1 and a US$5.0 million unsecured promissory note.2 The Company has also agreed to issue up to an additional US$10.0 million in Company Shares upon the occurrence or non-occurrence of certain conditions after the closing date (the “Additional Consideration”), bringing the total potential consideration for the Acquisition paid by the Company to US$110 million. The purchase price (inclusive of the full US$10.0 million of Additional Consideration) is expected to represent a multiple of approximately 4.5 to 5.0x Nature’s Remedy’s full year 2021 EBITDA3 and approximately 2.9 to 3.2x Nature’s Remedy’s full year 2022 EBITDA.3

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces the Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Nature’s Remedy of Massachusetts, Inc. BOCA RATON, Fla., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator announced the expiration of the waiting period under the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Completes Investment in Thrive Mortgage
ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Research Data From Its Pipeline of Direct Lytic ...
Pulse Oil Corp. Provides Operational Update
Moonjam Rising! Super League Celebrates the Moon Landing Anniversary With An Out-of-This-World ...
Aehr Receives $10.8 Million Order for Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board