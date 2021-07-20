NBA Icon Gary Payton Launches 'General Principle' Brand in Association with BC Craft Supply Co

The new General Principle collection features performance-inspired cannabis products, driven by natural food ingredients, medicinal herbs and supplements, and premium cannabis and hemp extracts. The result is a series of functional, sports-oriented cannabis products designed to taste great, feel great, and be effective.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feelwell Brands Inc., a subsidiary of BC Craft Supply Co Ltd, ( CSE: CRFT ) (“ CRFT ” or the “ Company ”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, and Payton’s Place LLC, (“Payton’s Place”) today announced the launch of ‘General Principle’ an athletic wellness brand, co-founded by nine-time NBA All-Star and sports icon Gary Payton.

“I believe in the power of cannabis and the tangible impact it can have on your health – particularly in terms of pain management, athletic recovery, and sports trauma. As an ex-pro athlete over the age of 50, I was inspired to create a line of products that every athlete can use as part of their fitness and recovery programs, and be confident in the results,” said Gary Payton. “Having been involved in all aspects of bringing this new brand to life, from the unique formulations to the packaging, I couldn’t be happier to bring General Principle to the US market.”

The brand launch provides CRFT with a robust platform to enter the sports nutrition, recovery, and hydration segments; and lays the groundwork for the adoption of Tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) in product offerings in the state of California, and Cannabidiol ("CBD") under federal regulations, including products to be sold in the U.S. containing CBD sourced from federally permissible industrial hemp.

“I have a deep admiration for Gary Payton for what he has been able to accomplish in his impeccable sports career, as well as the United States cannabis industry,” said Matthew Watters, CEO of CRFT. “We have always been committed to advancing cannabinoid innovation, which is why we’re incredibly excited to launch a craft quality, purpose-driven brand with Gary Payton, someone we know consumers trust for his ambition and relatability.”

General Principle’s product lines target both licensed THC markets in California, and National Direct to Consumer (D2C) Hemp CBD markets starting December 2021.

“The use and acceptance of both THC and CBD-based products in the professional sports landscape have dramatically changed in recent years and will continue to do so. We have witnessed the negative effects of opioids and prescription painkillers, and recognize that athletes are looking for healthier alternatives,” says Sorell Raino-Tsui, Vice-President of CRFT subsidiary, Feelwell Brands. “Partnering with Gary and the Payton’s Place team is a major step in addressing cannabinoid markets in the United States, and we can’t wait to share more details on the launch of General Principle very soon.”