Clearmind Issues Shareholder Letter

Toronto, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire-- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) (" Clearmind " or the " Company "), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, has issued a letter to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani.

Dear Shareholders,

As Clearmind’s new CEO, I would like to take this opportunity to welcome you as a shareholder, introduce myself and give you an update on the Company as well as some insight regarding our plans going forward.

I trust by now you are aware that this past May we finalized a Change of Business Listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE). In conjunction with the listing, the Company changed its name from Cyntar Ventures Inc. to Clearmind Medicine Inc. to better reflect our shift to the research and development of innovative psychedelic therapeutics. As of May 26th, shares of Clearmind have been trading on the CSE under the symbol "CMND."

As we announced last week, I was recently appointed as the Company's CEO. I first joined Clearmind as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board. As I became more involved in the Company and reviewed the pre-clinical testing results, I recognized real commercial potential. So, when I was offered the position of CEO, I jumped at the opportunity to initiate the regulatory approval process for our 5-Methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI), a novel synthetic small molecule psychedelic, with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) as the initial indication. Further to that, it is my intention to use my experience to build a viable proprietary psychedelic-centric product pipeline for Clearmind.

Why Psychedelics?

A researcher at heart, I was intrigued by the mounting evidence supporting the “Psychedelic Renaissance,” particularly for the treatment of mental health disorders, where existing therapies can be ineffective and are often associated with adverse side effects.

The FDA seems receptive to the possibilities; they have eased restrictions on research into psychedelic-based pharmaceuticals and they recently granted the first Breakthrough Therapy designation to two psilocybin-based drugs for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder.

Another promising indicator: several states have proposed or are currently preparing legislation permitting psilocybin use for medical purposes.

Our Mission