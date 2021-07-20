Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors

John is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Relay Ventures, a venture capital firm with investments from start-up phase to late venture and growth capital across North America. Founded in 2008, Relay Ventures is headquartered in Toronto and has a significant presence in San Francisco. Throughout his career, John has helped entrepreneurs shape their vision and capital plans for long-term, sustainable growth. His tenure in finance spans both venture capital and private equity, where he has assisted entrepreneurs through all stages of the start-up lifecycle, from seed financing to IPO and M&A advisory.

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce that Mr. John Albright has been appointed to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) and Audit Committee effective immediately.

John holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Schulich School of Business in Toronto. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of theScore, Playmaker Capital, ecobee, TouchBistro, Alate Partners, and the Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation, in addition to other professional and philanthropic endeavours.

“We are excited to welcome John Albright to the Board of Enthusiast Gaming, as we move forward on our mission to build the world’s largest platform of communities for gamers and esports fans,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “John’s background in media, technology, innovation, and wagering, along with his extensive experience scaling businesses will be of significant value to Enthusiast Gaming, especially in new areas of growth. John’s passion for what we are building will play a critical role in helping guide the Company towards achieving its growth objectives.”

“I am delighted to be joining the Board of Enthusiast Gaming,” said John Albright. “The Company’s evolution and success to date has been impressive to watch. I look forward to contributing my expertise to help further grow Enthusiast by continuing to leverage its data and technology capabilities to become a leading media and content platform.”

Blue Ant Media Inc. (“Blue Ant”) recently announced it had entered into agreements to transfer an aggregate of 6,000,000 common shares of Enthusiast Gaming to certain non-voting shareholders of Blue Ant in private transactions. As part of the transfer, Relay Ventures will become a significant shareholder of Enthusiast Gaming.