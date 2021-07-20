checkAd

Old National's strong 2nd quarter driven by commercial loan growth of 11% annualized

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

EVANSVILLE, Ind. , July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 2Q21 net income of $62.8 million, diluted EPS of $0.38.
Adjusted1 net income of $67.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

CEO COMMENTARY:

“Old National’s 2nd quarter earnings success was highlighted by strong commercial loan production – which drove over 11% annualized commercial loan growth – along with excellent credit metrics and stable net interest margin,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. “These results place Old National in a very strong position as we work to execute our previously announced merger of equals with First Midwest Bank. Combined, we are confident Old National will be even better positioned for strong organic growth with enhanced scale, resources, and capabilities to deliver an improved client experience and enhanced value to our shareholders.”

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net income
  • Net income of $62.8 million
 
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.38
   
Net interest
income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis of $153.4 million compared to $151.6 million
 
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis of 2.91% compared to 2.94%
   
 
  • Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $75.3 million
 
  • Adjusted PPNR1 of $83.3 million
Operating
Performance
  • Noninterest expense of $129.6 million
 
  • Adjusted noninterest expense1 of $120.9 million
 
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 62.05%
 
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 57.74%
   
 
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $13,834.8 million compared to $13,975.5 million
    • Total commercial loans increased $250.2 million, excluding the $403.0 million decrease in PPP loans
 
  • Second-quarter total commercial production of $1.1 billion
Loans and
  • Provision for credit losses was a recapture of $4.9 million
 Credit 
Quality
  • June 30 pipeline of $2.6 billion
 
  • Net recoveries of $336 thousand compared to net recoveries of $5 thousand
 
  • Non-performing loans of 1.03% of total loans compared to 1.13%
   
 
  • Return on average common equity of 8.39%
Return Profile
& Capital
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 of 13.58%
 
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 14.56%
 
  • No shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter
   
 
  • $0.4 million in ONB Way charges
Notable Items
  • $1.8 million in tax credit amortization
 
  • $6.5 million in merger charges

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp reported second quarter 2021 net income of $62.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share.

Included in the second quarter were pre-tax charges of $6.5 million for the recently announced merger with First Midwest Bancorp and $0.4 million for the ONB Way. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $67.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

LOANS
Strong commercial production results in double digit commercial loan growth.

  • Period-end total loans were $13,834.8 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $140.7 million, or 4.0% annualized, when compared to the $13,975.5 million at March 31, 2021.
  • Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans declined $403.0 million to $721.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $1,124.1 million at March 31, 2021.
  • Excluding the $403.0 million decrease in PPP loans during the quarter, total loans increased $262.3 million, or 8.2% annualized.
  • Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans increased $250.2 million, or 11.1% annualized.
  • Total commercial loan production in the second quarter was $1.1 billion; period-end pipeline totaled $2.6 billion.
  • Consumer loans increased $0.4 million to $1,579.4 million and residential mortgage loans increased $11.8 million to $2,215.1 million.
  • Average total loans in the second quarter were $13,995.3 million, an increase of $163.1 million from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Excluding PPP loans, average total loans in the second quarter increased $155.4 million from the first quarter of 2021.

DEPOSITS
Period-end deposit balances remain steady.

  • Period-end total deposits were $17,868.9 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $19.2 million, or 0.4% annualized, when compared to the $17,849.8 million at March 31, 2021.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $51.7 million to $6,142.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $6,091.1 million at March 31, 2021.
  • On average, total deposits in the second quarter increased $511.3 million to $17,853.1 million, compared to $17,341.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Deposit and funding costs continue to decline.

  • Net interest income increased to $149.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $148.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 3 basis points to 2.91% compared to 2.94% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • PPP interest and net fees combined were $11.9 million, or 9 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $12.6 million, or 10 basis points of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Accretion income was $5.1 million, or 10 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $4.7 million, or 9 basis points of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $1.2 million, or 2 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.6 million, or 1 basis point of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The cost of total deposits declined 1 basis point to 0.06% in the second quarter of 2021 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 2 basis points to 0.09%.

CREDIT QUALITY
Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

  • Old National recorded a provision recapture in the second quarter of 2021 of $4.9 million, compared to $17.4 million in provision recapture recorded in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net recoveries in the second quarter were $336 thousand, compared to net recoveries of $5 thousand in the first quarter of 2021.
  • 30-89 day delinquencies were 0.09% at the end of the second quarter.
  • Non-performing loans decreased as a percentage of total loans to 1.03%.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of June 30, 2021, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $40.8 million.
  • The allowance for credit losses stood at $109.4 million, or 0.79% of total loans at June 30, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income decreased primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenue.

  • Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $51.5 million, a decrease of $5.2 million from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Mortgage banking revenue decreased $8.7 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to a decline in pipeline valuation and lower gain on sale margins.
  • Capital markets income increased $2.2 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • Gains on sales of debt securities decreased $1.3 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Second quarter expense increase driven primarily from annual merit and additional incentives.

  • Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $129.6 million and included $6.5 million in diligence, integration and merger charges, $0.4 million in ONB Way charges and $1.8 million in tax credit amortization.
  • Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter was $120.9 million, compared to the $115.0 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Salaries and employee benefits increased $4.5 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • The second quarter efficiency ratio was 62.05%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.74%.

INCOME TAXES

  • On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the second quarter was $17.4 million, resulting in a 21.7% FTE tax rate.
  • Income tax expense included $1.0 million in tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • At the end of the second quarter, preliminary total risk-based capital was 12.73% and preliminary regulatory tier 1 capital was 11.95%.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.47% at the end of the second quarter compared to 8.38% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the second quarter.
  • A low loan to deposit ratio of 77.4%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 2Q21 Adjustments4 Adjusted 2Q21
Total Revenues (FTE) $ 204.9     $ (0.7 )   $ 204.2    
Less: Provision for Credit Losses 4.9         4.9    
Less: Noninterest Expenses (129.6 )   6.9     (122.7 )  
Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $ 80.2     $ 6.2     $ 86.4    
Income Taxes (FTE) (17.4 )   (1.6 )   (19.0 )  
Net Income $ 62.8     $ 4.6     $ 67.4    
Average Shares Outstanding 165,934         165,934    
Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.38     $ 0.03     $ 0.41    

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions) 2Q21 1Q21
Net Interest Income $ 149.9   $ 148.1  
Add: FTE Adjustment 3.5   3.5  
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 153.4   $ 151.6  
Average Earning Assets $ 21,095.3   $ 20,601.7  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 2.91 % 2.94 %


($ in millions) 2Q21 2Q20
Net Interest Income $ 149.9     $ 145.6    
Add: FTE Adjustment 3.5     3.4    
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 153.4     $ 149.0    
Add: Total Noninterest Income 51.5     58.5    
Less: Noninterest Expense 129.6     120.2    
Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 75.3     $ 87.3    
Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (0.7 )   (0.5 )  
Less: Gain on Branch Actions     0.1    
Add: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges 6.5        
Add: ONB Way Charges 0.4     4.9    
Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 1.8     0.3    
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 83.3     $ 92.1    


($ in millions) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20
Noninterest Expense $ 129.6     $ 117.7     $ 120.2    
Less: ONB Way Charges (0.4 )   (1.5 )   (4.9 )  
Less: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges (6.5 )          
Noninterest Expense less Charges $ 122.7     $ 116.2     $ 115.3    
Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (1.8 )   (1.2 )   (0.3 )  
Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 120.9     $ 115.0     $ 115.0    
Less: Intangible Amortization (2.9 )   (3.1 )   (3.6 )  
Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization $ 118.0     $ 111.9     $ 111.4    
Net Interest Income $ 149.9     $ 148.1     $ 145.6    
FTE Adjustment 3.5     3.5     3.4    
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 153.4     $ 151.6     $ 149.0    
Total Noninterest Income 51.5     56.7     58.5    
Total Revenue (FTE) $ 204.9     $ 208.3     $ 207.5    
Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (0.7 )   (2.0 )   (0.5 )  
Less: Gain on Branch Actions         0.1    
Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $ 204.2     $ 206.3     $ 207.1    
Efficiency Ratio 62.05   % 55.57   % 56.29   %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 57.74   % 54.25   % 53.79   %

                

($ in millions) 2Q21 1Q21
Net Income $ 62.8     $ 86.8    
Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax5) 2.2     2.3    
Tangible Net Income $ 65.0     $ 89.1    
Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax5) (0.5 )   (1.5 )  
Add: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges (net of tax5) 4.9        
Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax5) 0.3     1.1    
Adjusted Tangible Net Income $ 69.7     $ 88.7    
Average Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,992.7     2,970.0    
Less: Average Goodwill (1,037.0 )   (1,037.0 )  
Less: Average Intangibles (41.4 )   (44.4 )  
Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,914.3     $ 1,888.6    
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.58   % 18.88   %
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.56   % 18.79   %

5 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to review second-quarter 2021 financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (877) 660-9071 or International (929) 517-9523, Conference I.D. 7447647. A replay of the call will also be available from 11 a.m. Central Time on July 20 through August 3. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056, Conference ID Code 7447647.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23.7 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years.  Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to Old National’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or Old National’s underlying assumptions; First Midwest’s and Old National’s beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding the proposed transaction, revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction; the expected cost savings, synergies and other anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the terms, timing and closing of the proposed transaction.

Additionally, forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; Old National does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update such forward‐looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Furthermore, because forward‐looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Old National. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Old National and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of the control of the parties. Caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between First Midwest and Old National; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against First Midwest or Old National; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated (and the risk that required regulatory approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction); the ability of First Midwest and Old National to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the proposed transaction; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where First Midwest and Old National do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events;
diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate First Midwest’s operations and those of Old National; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; First Midwest’s and Old National’s success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by Old National’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction; effects of the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transaction on the ability of First Midwest and Old National to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; risks related to the potential impact of general economic, political and market factors on the companies or the proposed transaction and other factors that may affect future results of First Midwest and Old National; uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Midwest, Old National and the proposed transaction; and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of each of First Midwest’s and Old National’s Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2020, in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of each of First Midwest’s and Old National’s Quarterly Report on Form 10‐Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and in other reports First Midwest and Old National file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT
In connection with the proposed transaction, Old National filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S‑4 (SEC File No. 333-257536). The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement of First Midwest and Old National, which also constitutes a prospectus of Old National, that will be sent to First Midwest’s and Old National’s shareholders seeking certain approvals related to the proposed transaction.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Investors and security holders of First Midwest or Old National and their respective affiliates are urged to read the registration statement on Form S-4, the joint proxy statement/prospectus included within the registration statement on Form S-4 and any other relevant documents filed or to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information about First Midwest, Old National and the proposed transaction. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other relevant documents filed with the SEC containing information about First Midwest and Old National, without charge, at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of documents filed with the SEC by First Midwest will be made available free of charge in the “Investor Relations” section of First Midwest’s website, https://firstmidwest.com/, under the heading “SEC Filings.” Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Old National will be made available free of charge in the “Investor Relations” section of Old National’s website, https://www.oldnational.com/, under the heading “Financial Information.”

PARTICIPANTS IN SOLICITATION
First Midwest, Old National, and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding First Midwest’s directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on April 13, 2021, and certain other documents filed by First Midwest with the SEC. Information regarding Old National’s directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and certain other documents filed by Old National with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

             
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
Income Statement            
Net interest income $ 149,927     $ 148,120     $ 145,671     $ 298,047     $ 289,442  
Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 3,470     3,500     3,367     6,970     6,690  
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis 153,397     151,620     149,038     305,017     296,132  
Provision for credit losses (4,929 )   (17,356 )   22,545     (22,285 )   39,495  
Noninterest income 51,508     56,712     58,461     108,220     115,963  
Noninterest expense 129,618     117,740     120,121     247,358     278,865  
Net income 62,786     86,818     51,705     149,604     74,345  
             
             
Per Common Share Data            
Weighted average diluted shares 165,934     165,707     165,302     165,821     166,848  
Net income (diluted) $ 0.38     $ 0.52     $ 0.32     $ 0.90     $ 0.45  
Cash dividends 0.14     0.14     0.14     0.28     0.28  
Common dividend payout ratio (2) 37   % 26   % 44 %   31   % 62 %
Book value $ 18.05     $ 17.98     $ 17.35     $ 18.05     $ 17.35  
Stock price 17.61     19.34     13.76     17.61     13.76  
Tangible common book value (3) 11.55     11.47     10.75     11.55     10.75  
             
             
Performance Ratios            
Return on average assets 1.06   % 1.49   % 0.96 %   1.27   % 0.71 %
Return on average common equity 8.39   % 11.69   % 7.27 %   10.04   % 5.24 %
Return on tangible common equity (3) 13.58   % 18.77   % 12.27 %   16.10   % 9.01 %
Return on average tangible common equity (3) 13.58   % 18.88   % 12.41 %   16.21   % 9.15 %
Net interest margin (FTE) 2.91   % 2.94   % 3.14 %   2.93   % 3.22 %
Efficiency ratio (4) 62.05   % 55.57   % 56.29 %   58.79   % 66.80 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.01 ) % 0.00   % 0.02 %   0.00   % 0.11 %
Allowance for credit losses to ending loans 0.79   % 0.82   % 0.94 %   0.79   % 0.94 %
Non-performing loans to ending loans 1.03   % 1.13   % 1.04 %   1.03   % 1.04 %
             
             
Balance Sheet (EOP)            
Total loans $ 13,784,677     $ 13,925,261     $ 13,615,701     $ 13,784,677     $ 13,615,701  
Total assets   23,675,666       23,744,451       22,102,188       23,675,666       22,102,188  
Total deposits   17,868,911       17,849,755       16,319,446       17,868,911       16,319,446  
Total borrowed funds   2,559,113       2,574,987       2,641,436       2,559,113       2,641,436  
Total shareholders' equity   2,991,118       2,979,447       2,864,255       2,991,118       2,864,255  
             
             
Capital Ratios (3)            
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):            
Tier 1 common equity 11.95   % 12.01   % 11.70 %   11.95   % 11.70 %
Tier 1 11.95   % 12.01   % 11.70 %   11.95   % 11.70 %
Total 12.73   % 12.84   % 12.68 %   12.73   % 12.68 %
Leverage ratio (to average assets) 8.38   % 8.33   % 8.12 %   8.38   % 8.12 %
             
Total equity to assets (averages) 12.61   % 12.78   % 13.16 %   12.69   % 13.53 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.47   % 8.38   % 8.45 %   8.47   % 8.45 %
             
             
Nonfinancial Data            
Full-time equivalent employees   2,465       2,451       2,530       2,465       2,530  
Banking centers   162       162       162       162       162  
             
(1) Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.        
(2) Cash dividends per share divided by net income per share (basic).  
(3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. 
June 30, 2021 capital ratios are preliminary.     
(4) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance. 
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances  


             
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
Interest income $ 160,458     $ 159,237     $ 161,974     $ 319,695     $ 329,973  
Less: interest expense 10,531     11,117     16,303     21,648     40,531  
Net interest income 149,927     148,120     145,671     298,047     289,442  
Provision for credit losses (4,929 )   (17,356 )   22,545     (22,285 )   39,495  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 154,856     165,476     123,126     320,332     249,947  
             
Wealth management fees 10,734     9,708     9,424     20,442     18,308  
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,514     8,124     7,582     16,638     17,659  
Debit card and ATM fees 5,583     5,143     4,832     10,726     9,830  
Mortgage banking revenue 7,827     16,525     17,313     24,352     28,432  
Investment product fees 6,042     5,864     4,845     11,906     10,719  
Capital markets income 5,871     3,715     6,179     9,586     10,507  
Company-owned life insurance 2,783     2,714     2,968     5,497     6,048  
Other income 3,462     2,926     4,807     6,388     8,775  
Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 692     1,993     511     2,685     5,685  
Total noninterest income 51,508     56,712     58,461     108,220     115,963  
             
Salaries and employee benefits 72,640     68,117     66,556     140,757     145,729  
Occupancy 14,054     14,872     13,245     28,926     28,378  
Equipment 4,506     3,969     3,853     8,475     9,158  
Marketing 2,632     2,062     2,395     4,694     5,492  
Data processing 11,697     12,353     9,629     24,050     19,096  
Communication 2,411     2,878     2,296     5,289     5,094  
Professional fees 8,528     2,724     3,545     11,252     7,838  
FDIC assessment 1,226     1,607     2,014     2,833     3,623  
Amortization of intangibles 2,909     3,075     3,612     5,984     7,388  
Amortization of tax credit investments 1,813     1,202     287     3,015     5,802  
Other expense 7,202     4,881     12,689     12,083     41,267  
Total noninterest expense 129,618     117,740     120,121     247,358     278,865  
             
Income before income taxes 76,746     104,448     61,466     181,194     87,045  
Income tax expense 13,960     17,630     9,761     31,590     12,700  
Net income $ 62,786     $ 86,818     $ 51,705     $ 149,604     $ 74,345  
             
Diluted Earnings Per Share            
Net income $ 0.38     $ 0.52     $ 0.32     $ 0.90     $ 0.45  
             
Average Common Shares Outstanding            
Basic   165,175       164,997       164,732       165,086       166,240  
Diluted   165,934       165,707       165,302       165,821       166,848  
                                       
Common shares outstanding at end of period   165,732       165,676       165,093       165,732       165,093  
             


 
Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020
Assets          
Federal Reserve Bank account $ 287,446       $ 293,230       $ 54,807    
Money market investments 15,294       10,217       14,633    
Investments:          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 1,657,079       1,602,423       489,232    
Mortgage-backed securities 3,280,983       3,385,339       3,304,054    
States and political subdivisions 1,567,931       1,467,804       1,355,959    
Other securities 441,037       440,810       512,375    
Total investments 6,947,030       6,896,376       5,661,620    
Loans held for sale, at fair value 50,121       50,281       122,507    
Loans:          
Commercial 3,802,943       4,068,896       4,307,505    
Commercial and agriculture real estate 6,187,318       6,074,135       5,403,316    
Consumer:          
Home equity 549,951       541,149       547,286    
Other consumer loans 1,029,409       1,037,804       1,128,296    
Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 11,569,621       11,721,984       11,386,403    
Residential real estate 2,215,056       2,203,277       2,229,298    
Total loans 13,784,677       13,925,261       13,615,701    
Total earning assets 21,084,568       21,175,365       19,469,268    
           
Allowance for credit losses (109,444 )     (114,037 )     (128,394 )  
Non-earning Assets:          
Cash and due from banks 188,391       154,330       241,054    
Premises and equipment, net 484,879       466,559       462,796    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 72,207       74,611       80,400    
Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,077,024       1,079,933       1,089,711    
Company-owned life insurance 459,565       456,782       453,116    
Other assets 418,476       450,908       434,237    
Total non-earning assets 2,700,542       2,683,123       2,761,314    
Total assets $ 23,675,666       $ 23,744,451       $ 22,102,188    
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,142,724       $ 6,091,054       $ 5,217,678    
Interest-bearing:          
Checking and NOW accounts 4,921,430       4,933,770       4,567,046    
Savings accounts 3,675,701       3,631,145       3,166,680    
Money market accounts 2,126,537       2,075,852       1,895,809    
Other time deposits 1,002,519       1,042,903       1,321,499    
Total core deposits 17,868,911       17,774,724       16,168,712    
Brokered deposits       75,031       150,734    
Total deposits 17,868,911       17,849,755       16,319,446    
           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,523       922       801    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 396,129       395,242       367,744    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,891,143       1,912,541       2,035,014    
Other borrowings 270,318       266,282       237,877    
Total borrowed funds 2,559,113       2,574,987       2,641,436    
Operating lease liabilities 81,333       84,665       91,845    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 175,191       255,597       185,206    
Total liabilities 20,684,548       20,765,004       19,237,933    
Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 2,928,856       2,887,538       2,715,212    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 62,262       91,909       149,043    
Total shareholders' equity 2,991,118       2,979,447       2,864,255    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,675,666       $ 23,744,451       $ 22,102,188    
 
 


                         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
    Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning                        
investments   $ 232,723   $ 48   0.08 %   $ 370,087   $ 88   0.10 %   $ 85,680   $ 34   0.16 %
Investments:                        
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   1,637,396   5,967   1.46 %   1,155,525   4,885   1.69 %   501,838   3,033   2.42 %
Mortgage-backed securities   3,287,254   15,067   1.83 %   3,312,311   15,833   1.91 %   3,179,165   17,930   2.26 %
States and political subdivisions   1,503,447   12,364   3.29 %   1,478,143   12,200   3.30 %   1,293,756   11,757   3.63 %
Other securities   439,197   2,690   2.45 %   453,411   2,743   2.42 %   497,204   3,224   2.59 %
Total investments   6,867,294   36,088   2.10 %   6,399,390   35,661   2.23 %   5,471,963   35,944   2.63 %
Loans: (2)                        
Commercial   4,019,553   34,715   3.42 %   3,974,762   35,568   3.58 %   4,049,403   31,729   3.10 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate   6,146,057   57,655   3.71 %   5,980,774   55,746   3.73 %   5,340,622   58,007   4.30 %
Consumer:                        
Home equity   538,999   4,201   3.13 %   544,049   4,152   3.10 %   554,701   4,213   3.06 %
Other consumer loans   1,034,439   9,747   3.78 %   1,058,731   10,175   3.90 %   1,135,943   11,530   4.08 %
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans   11,739,048   106,318   3.63 %   11,558,316   105,641   3.71 %   11,080,669   105,479   3.83 %
Residential real estate loans   2,256,215   21,474   3.81 %   2,273,859   21,347   3.76 %   2,369,407   23,884   4.03 %
                         
Total loans   13,995,263   127,792   3.62 %   13,832,175   126,988   3.68 %   13,450,076   129,363   3.82 %
                         
Total earning assets   $ 21,095,280   $ 163,928   3.09 %   $ 20,601,652   $ 162,737   3.16 %   $ 19,007,719   $ 165,341   3.46 %
                         
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (117,020 )       (133,869 )       (107,619 )    
                         
Non-earning Assets:                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 238,326         $ 288,623         $ 332,745      
Other assets   2,520,937         2,486,604         2,384,934      
                         
Total assets   $ 23,737,523         $ 23,243,010         $ 21,617,779      
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 4,948,773   $ 513   0.04 %   $ 4,863,819   $ 612   0.05 %   $ 4,431,074   $ 1,075   0.10 %
Savings accounts   3,647,952   492   0.05 %   3,495,319   487   0.06 %   3,060,012   736   0.10 %
Money market accounts   2,081,286   433   0.08 %   1,987,348   423   0.09 %   1,844,488   910   0.20 %
Other time deposits   1,024,777   1,293   0.51 %   1,081,248   1,607   0.60 %   1,378,115   3,786   1.10 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits   11,702,788   2,731   0.09 %   11,427,734   3,129   0.11 %   10,713,689   6,507   0.24 %
Brokered deposits   9,890   1   0.05 %   157,780   30   0.08 %   68,149   291   1.72 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   11,712,678   2,732   0.09 %   11,585,514   3,159   0.11 %   10,781,838   6,798   0.25 %
                         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   1,460     0.02 %   1,144     0.00 %   143,811   44   0.12 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   406,251   95   0.09 %   398,662   120   0.12 %   350,545   185   0.21 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,906,078   5,218   1.10 %   1,925,352   5,409   1.14 %   2,144,497   6,844   1.28 %
Other borrowings   269,259   2,486   3.69 %   263,010   2,429   3.69 %   251,738   2,432   3.87 %
Total borrowed funds   2,583,048   7,799   1.21 %   2,588,168   7,958   1.25 %   2,890,591   9,505   1.32 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 14,295,726   $ 10,531   0.30 %   $ 14,173,682   $ 11,117   0.32 %   $ 13,672,429   $ 16,303   0.48 %
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
Demand deposits   $ 6,140,424         $ 5,756,277         $ 4,871,002      
Other liabilities   308,680         343,073         228,950      
Shareholders' equity   2,992,693         2,969,978         2,845,398      
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 23,737,523         $ 23,243,010         $ 21,617,779      
                         
Net interest rate spread       2.79 %       2.84 %       2.98 %
                         
Net interest margin (FTE)       2.91 %       2.94 %       3.14 %
                         
FTE adjustment     $ 3,470         $ 3,500         $ 3,367    
                         
(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).  
(2) Includes loans held for sale.  
 


                 
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
                 
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
    Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning                
investments   $ 301,025   $ 136   0.09 %   $ 72,043   $ 383   1.07 %
Investments:                
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   1,397,791   10,852   1.55 %   542,904   6,730   2.48 %
Mortgage-backed securities   3,299,713   30,900   1.87 %   3,175,408   36,996   2.33 %
States and political subdivisions   1,490,865   24,564   3.30 %   1,283,456   23,165   3.61 %
Other securities   446,266   5,433   2.44 %   495,852   6,440   2.60 %
Total investments   $ 6,634,635   $ 71,749   2.16 %   $ 5,497,620   $ 73,331   2.67 %
Loans: (2)                
Commercial   3,997,281   70,282   3.50 %   3,478,351   60,782   3.46 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate   6,063,872   113,401   3.72 %   5,264,610   120,446   4.53 %
Consumer:                
Home equity   541,510   8,353   3.11 %   556,528   9,845   3.56 %
Other consumer loans   1,046,518   19,923   3.84 %   1,151,871   23,748   4.15 %
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans   11,649,181   211,959   3.67 %   10,451,360   214,821   4.13 %
Residential real estate loans   2,264,988   42,821   3.78 %   2,369,852   48,128   4.06 %
                 
Total loans   13,914,169   254,780   3.65 %   12,821,212   262,949   4.07 %
                 
Total earning assets   $ 20,849,829   $ 326,665   3.13 %   $ 18,390,875   $ 336,663   3.64 %
                 
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (125,398 )       (95,432 )    
                 
Non-earning Assets:                
Cash and due from banks   $ 263,336         $ 310,173      
Other assets   2,503,865         2,386,513      
                 
Total assets   $ 23,491,632         $ 20,992,129      
                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 4,906,530   $ 1,124   0.05 %   $ 4,267,926   $ 3,934   0.19 %
Savings accounts   3,572,057   979   0.06 %   2,944,094   2,034   0.14 %
Money market accounts   2,034,577   855   0.08 %   1,814,328   3,417   0.38 %
Other time deposits   1,052,856   2,902   0.56 %   1,470,094   8,972   1.23 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits   11,566,020   5,860   0.10 %   10,496,442   18,357   0.35 %
Brokered deposits   83,427   31   0.08 %   76,124   739   1.95 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   11,649,447   5,891   0.10 %   10,572,566   19,096   0.36 %
                 
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   1,303     0.00 %   268,334   1,284   0.96 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   402,478   215   0.11 %   339,818   569   0.34 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,915,661   10,627   1.12 %   2,054,814   14,612   1.43 %
Other borrowings   266,152   4,915   3.69 %   246,007   4,970   4.04 %
Total borrowed funds   2,585,594   15,757   1.23 %   2,908,973   21,435   1.48 %
                 
Total interest-bearing liabilities   14,235,041   21,648   0.31 %   13,481,539   40,531   0.60 %
                 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Demand deposits   $ 5,949,412         $ 4,417,748      
Other liabilities   325,781         253,382      
Shareholders' equity   2,981,398         2,839,460      
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 23,491,632         $ 20,992,129      
                 
Net interest rate spread       2.82 %       3.04 %
                 
Net interest margin (FTE)       2.93 %       3.22 %
                 
FTE adjustment     $ 6,970         $ 6,690    
                 
(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
(2) Includes loans held for sale.                
 


             
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
             
Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 114,037     $ 131,388     $ 106,380       $ 131,388     $ 54,619    
Impact of adopting ASC 326 on 01/01/2020                   41,347    
             
Provision for credit losses (4,929 )   (17,356 )   22,545       (22,285 )   39,495    
             
Gross charge-offs (980 )   (1,570 )   (2,232 )     (2,550 )   (10,677 )  
Gross recoveries 1,316     1,575     1,701       2,891     3,610    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries 336     5     (531 )     341     (7,067 )  
             
Ending allowance for credit losses $ 109,444     $ 114,037     $ 128,394       $ 109,444     $ 128,394    
             
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (1) (0.01 ) % 0.00   % 0.02   %   0.00   % 0.11   %
             
Average loans outstanding (1) $ 13,984,295     $ 13,815,515     $ 13,435,260       $ 13,900,371     $ 12,808,982    
             
EOP loans outstanding (1) 13,784,677     13,925,261     13,615,701       13,784,677     13,615,701    
             
Allowance for credit losses / EOP loans (1) 0.79   % 0.82   % 0.94   %   0.79   % 0.94   %
             
Underperforming Assets:            
Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 9     $ 49     $ 779       $ 9     $ 779    
             
Non-performing loans:            
Nonaccrual loans (2) 128,268     142,138     125,546       128,268     125,546    
TDRs still accruing 14,222     15,226     16,582       14,222     16,582    
Total non-performing loans 142,490     157,364     142,128       142,490     142,128    
             
Foreclosed properties 520     751     1,786       520     1,786    
             
Total underperforming assets $ 143,019     $ 158,164     $ 144,693       $ 143,019     $ 144,693    
             
Classified and Criticized Assets:            
Nonaccrual loans (2) 128,268     142,138     125,546       128,268     125,546    
Substandard accruing loans 160,995     160,314     192,433       160,995     192,433    
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 9     49     779       9     779    
Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 289,272     $ 302,501     $ 318,758       $ 289,272     $ 318,758    
             
Other classified assets 4,305     3,791     2,565       4,305     2,565    
Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 228,264     246,365     220,300       228,264     220,300    
             
Total classified and criticized assets $ 521,841     $ 552,657     $ 541,623       $ 521,841     $ 541,623    
             
Non-performing loans / EOP loans (1) 1.03   % 1.13   % 1.04   %   1.03   % 1.04   %
             
Allowance to non-performing loans 77   % 72   % 90   %   77   % 90   %
             
Under-performing assets / EOP loans (1) 1.04   % 1.14   % 1.06   %   1.04   % 1.06   %
             
EOP total assets $ 23,675,666     $ 23,744,451     $ 22,102,188       $ 23,675,666     $ 22,102,188    
             
Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.60   % 0.67   % 0.65   %   0.60   % 0.65   %
             
EOP - End of period actual balances            
(1) Excludes loans held for sale.        
(2) Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $13.6 million at June 30, 2021, $14.3 million at March 31, 2021, and $11.3 million at June 30, 2020.
             


             
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
Actual End of Period Balances            
GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,991,118   $ 2,979,447   $ 2,864,255     $ 2,991,118   $ 2,864,255  
             
Deduct:            
Goodwill 1,036,994   1,036,994   1,036,994     1,036,994   1,036,994  
Intangibles 40,030   42,939   52,717     40,030   52,717  
  1,077,024   1,079,933   1,089,711     1,077,024   1,089,711  
             
Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,914,094   $ 1,899,514   $ 1,774,544     $ 1,914,094   $ 1,774,544  
             
Average Balances            
GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,992,693   $ 2,969,978   $ 2,845,398     $ 2,981,398   $ 2,839,460  
             
Deduct:            
Goodwill 1,036,994   1,036,994   1,036,994     1,036,994   1,036,994  
Intangibles 41,410   44,409   54,449     42,901   56,288  
  1,078,404   1,081,403   1,091,443     1,079,895   1,093,282  
             
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,914,289   $ 1,888,575   $ 1,753,955     $ 1,901,503   $ 1,746,178  
             
Actual End of Period Balances            
GAAP assets $ 23,675,666   $ 23,744,451   $ 22,102,188     $ 23,675,666   $ 22,102,188  
             
Add:            
Trust overdrafts 24   24   15     24   15  
             
Deduct:            
Goodwill 1,036,994   1,036,994   1,036,994     1,036,994   1,036,994  
Intangibles 40,030   42,939   52,717     40,030   52,717  
  1,077,024   1,079,933   1,089,711     1,077,024   1,089,711  
             
Tangible assets $ 22,598,666   $ 22,664,542   $ 21,012,492     $ 22,598,666   $ 21,012,492  
             
Risk-weighted assets (2) $ 15,971,711   $ 15,524,621   $ 14,416,184     $ 15,971,711   $ 14,416,184  
             
GAAP net income $ 62,786   $ 86,818   $ 51,705     $ 149,604   $ 74,345  
             
Add:            
Amortization of intangibles (net of tax) 2,182   2,306   2,708     4,488   5,557  
             
Tangible net income $ 64,968   $ 89,124   $ 54,413     $ 154,092   $ 79,902  
             
Tangible Ratios            
Return on tangible common equity 13.58 % 18.77 % 12.27 %   16.10 % 9.01 %
Return on average tangible common equity 13.58 % 18.88 % 12.41 %   16.21 % 9.15 %
Return on tangible assets 1.15 % 1.57 % 1.04 %   1.36 % 0.76 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.47 % 8.38 % 8.45 %   8.47 % 8.45 %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.98 % 12.24 % 12.31 %   11.98 % 12.31 %
Tangible common book value (1) 11.55   11.47   10.75     11.55   10.75  
             
Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases.  
(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end.  
             
Tier 1 common equity (2) $ 1,908,053   $ 1,865,220   $ 1,686,714     $ 1,908,053   $ 1,686,714  
             
Risk-weighted assets (2) 15,971,711   15,524,621   14,416,184     15,971,711   14,416,184  
             
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.95 % 12.01 % 11.70 %   11.95 % 11.70 %
             
(2) June 30, 2021 figures are preliminary.            
             

Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269
Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Old National's strong 2nd quarter driven by commercial loan growth of 11% annualized EVANSVILLE, Ind. , July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 2Q21 net income of $62.8 million, diluted EPS of $0.38.Adjusted1 net income of $67.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. CEO COMMENTARY: “Old …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Completes Investment in Thrive Mortgage
ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Research Data From Its Pipeline of Direct Lytic ...
Pulse Oil Corp. Provides Operational Update
Moonjam Rising! Super League Celebrates the Moon Landing Anniversary With An Out-of-This-World ...
Aehr Receives $10.8 Million Order for Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board