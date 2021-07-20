checkAd

Progressive Care Announces Full Launch of New COVID-19 Digital Passport App

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

MIAMI, FL, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is excited to announce the launch of the Company’s new myVax Passport, developed in partnership with EagleForce Health, LLC (“EagleForce”).

The myVax Passport app is a healthcare digital passport that allows PharmCoRx to securely upload and store COVID-19 testing and vaccination data for its customers. More importantly, the app automatically reports testing and vaccination data to the Florida Department of Health, allowing users to see results on Florida State’s official Healthy Together platform.

myVax provides for a contactless patient journey for COVID-19 testing at Progressive Care testing sites. Patients can get test results in minutes by scanning a QR code from a mobile device, creating a profile, and accessing test results by logging into Pharmcorx.com or by downloading the myVax App and choosing PharmCoRx as their organization.

“Progressive Care has become a true leader in the rapid COVID-19 testing and vaccination space over the past year, and we believe we will now be setting the gold standard for digital health passport services at a time of resurgent concerns linked to the Delta variant of the virus,” remarked Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care. “The new myVax Passport application streamlines a contactless testing experience. It’s extremely easy to use and offers enormous and expandable functionality.”

Once a myVax profile has been created, patients have a secure way to store health records, including testing records, vaccination records, medications, vitals, and passport data. The app’s telehealth capability is almost ready to be launched as well. It is also capable of tracking vital health data from smart watches and other smart devices. The myVax Passport will serve as an easy and secure way to store and manage verifiable COVID-19 related records for traveling or work purposes.

“It is critical that commercial businesses that rely on timely and accurate COVID test and vaccination data have a safe, secure and verifiable source for this data and our relationship with Progressive Care provides the capability for its member population,” said Stanley Campbell, CEO of EagleForce Health.

Progressive Care testing sites have administered close to 10,000 tests during the first six months of this year alone. The Company has also administered approximately 1,500 vaccine doses so far this year. The Company’s Rapid PCR, Antigen, and Antibody Testing solutions are gaining strong momentum with international travelers, International Airlines, International and US Entertainment Companies, Chain Restaurants, and local healthcare communities.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progressive Care Announces Full Launch of New COVID-19 Digital Passport App MIAMI, FL, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is excited to announce the launch of the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Completes Investment in Thrive Mortgage
ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Research Data From Its Pipeline of Direct Lytic ...
Pulse Oil Corp. Provides Operational Update
Moonjam Rising! Super League Celebrates the Moon Landing Anniversary With An Out-of-This-World ...
Aehr Receives $10.8 Million Order for Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board