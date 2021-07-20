Progressive Care Announces Full Launch of New COVID-19 Digital Passport App

The myVax Passport app is a healthcare digital passport that allows PharmCoRx to securely upload and store COVID-19 testing and vaccination data for its customers. More importantly, the app automatically reports testing and vaccination data to the Florida Department of Health, allowing users to see results on Florida State’s official Healthy Together platform.

MIAMI, FL, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is excited to announce the launch of the Company’s new myVax Passport, developed in partnership with EagleForce Health, LLC (“EagleForce”).

myVax provides for a contactless patient journey for COVID-19 testing at Progressive Care testing sites. Patients can get test results in minutes by scanning a QR code from a mobile device, creating a profile, and accessing test results by logging into Pharmcorx.com or by downloading the myVax App and choosing PharmCoRx as their organization.

“Progressive Care has become a true leader in the rapid COVID-19 testing and vaccination space over the past year, and we believe we will now be setting the gold standard for digital health passport services at a time of resurgent concerns linked to the Delta variant of the virus,” remarked Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care. “The new myVax Passport application streamlines a contactless testing experience. It’s extremely easy to use and offers enormous and expandable functionality.”

Once a myVax profile has been created, patients have a secure way to store health records, including testing records, vaccination records, medications, vitals, and passport data. The app’s telehealth capability is almost ready to be launched as well. It is also capable of tracking vital health data from smart watches and other smart devices. The myVax Passport will serve as an easy and secure way to store and manage verifiable COVID-19 related records for traveling or work purposes.

“It is critical that commercial businesses that rely on timely and accurate COVID test and vaccination data have a safe, secure and verifiable source for this data and our relationship with Progressive Care provides the capability for its member population,” said Stanley Campbell, CEO of EagleForce Health.

Progressive Care testing sites have administered close to 10,000 tests during the first six months of this year alone. The Company has also administered approximately 1,500 vaccine doses so far this year. The Company’s Rapid PCR, Antigen, and Antibody Testing solutions are gaining strong momentum with international travelers, International Airlines, International and US Entertainment Companies, Chain Restaurants, and local healthcare communities.