Lantronix Wins IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

“We are honored to win a 2021 TMC IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award for our FOX3 Series Telematic Gateway,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “Lantronix’s telematics and connectivity solutions are changing the way that companies are tracking and logging data for vehicles and equipment.”

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced that it has won an IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award for its FOX3 Series Telematic Gateway . The award was given by IoT Evolution World , the leading Web site covering IoT technologies.

The IoT Evolution Award honors the best and most innovative products and solutions powering the Internet of Things. Nominated solutions must have been available for deployment within the past twelve months as judged by the editors of IoT Evolution World magazine.

“The winners selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Lantronix for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.

Lantronix’s FOX3 Series Telematic Gateway (#F35HGZFS) is an advanced telematics solution that enables smart tracking and reliable data logging for virtually any type of vehicle or equipment. It is used in a variety of smart vehicle tracking applications, including the LACOS intelligent farming solution.

LACOS uses FOX3 to incorporate remote capture of vehicle movement, location, driver status and other vehicle-related data and make data available on a secure cloud-based management platform. Securely capturing this data gives users control and traceability of tractors, vehicles and other critical farm equipment, greatly improving efficiency for more precise field cultivation.

“The Lantronix FOX3 telematics gateway provides the secure multi-protocol connectivity solution we need for our LACOS telemetry solution for farm machinery,” said Stephan Hubrich, managing director of Marketing at LACOS. “Lantronix’s FOX3 series telematics gateway delivers a clear competitive advantage over other products on the market.”