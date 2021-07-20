Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred

The Versus XEO Platform Will Drive In-Stadium Fan Engagement for New Competition’s Eight Teams across England and Wales

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 -- Versus Systems Inc. ("Versus" or the "Company") announced today that the company will be powering live in-stadium experiences for the inaugural season of The Hundred, a new cricket league in England and Wales that features a faster form of cricket matches. The Hundred begins play on July 21, 2021.



Following their continued work with US-based sports leagues like the NHL and MLB, Versus is partnering with London, UK-based Progress Productions to enhance the in-stadium experience for fans attending home matches for The Hundred’s eight teams. Fans will be able to use the Versus XEO Platform to play custom interactive games, including an all-new cricket game, while watching each 100-ball cricket match. Versus and Progress Productions recently completed a successful test match prior to the official league launch in July.