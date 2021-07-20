checkAd

Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred

The Versus XEO Platform Will Drive In-Stadium Fan Engagement for New Competition’s Eight Teams across England and Wales

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) (FRANKFURT: BMVB) announced today that the company will be powering live in-stadium experiences for the inaugural season of The Hundred, a new cricket league in England and Wales that features a faster form of cricket matches. The Hundred begins play on July 21, 2021.

Following their continued work with US-based sports leagues like the NHL and MLB, Versus is partnering with London, UK-based Progress Productions to enhance the in-stadium experience for fans attending home matches for The Hundred’s eight teams. Fans will be able to use the Versus XEO Platform to play custom interactive games, including an all-new cricket game, while watching each 100-ball cricket match. Versus and Progress Productions recently completed a successful test match prior to the official league launch in July.

“We are very excited to be working with The Hundred and our partner Progress Productions to make these cricket matches as fun and engaging as possible for the fans attending their favorite team’s home match,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. “The Versus XEO platform is a perfect complement for the live events that are bringing fans back into stadiums across the world. We look forward to delivering cricket fans in England and Wales an appealing new way to engage with their favorite cricket teams and show support for The Hundred during its inaugural season.”

“At Progress we are incredibly excited about bringing Versus’s products to a UK audience. The ability to play live interactive games using the big screens will transform the spectator experience and bring new ways to connect our audience to cricket,” said James O’Brien, CEO of Progress Productions. “The Hundred is working hard to engage a younger audience with the sport. We really think that by connecting with them via handsets and using fun, engaging tools like Filter Fan Cam there will be a new layer of connectivity. For many, this will be the first major event that they will have been able to attend in over a year and we think that the Versus XEO platform will show the fans that Progress and The ECB have spent this time developing innovative ways to make their day at The Hundred a truly remarkable one.”

