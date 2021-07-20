checkAd

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Receives Preliminary Extension to Pass-Through Payment Status for DEXYCU

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, announced today that the Company expects to receive a nine month extension on DEXYCU’s pass-through payment status, which otherwise would expire on March 31, 2022.

On July 19, 2021, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released its 2022 draft Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (HOPPS) rule, which indicates that CMS plans to extend the pass-through period for select outpatient drugs and device products, such as DEXYCU, due to the public health emergency associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The draft rules are subject to a public comment period prior to the issuance by CMS of the final 2022 HOPPS rule, which is anticipated in November 2021.

“We are extremely pleased that the CMS has indicated it intends to provide additional pass-through time, subject to public comment, allowing for another nine months of pass through status for important innovative products such as DEXYCU,” said Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “The continuation of pass-through status by the CMS is an important step as we continue to execute on our commercial strategy of expanding the use of DEXYCU by physicians for their patients.”

Approximately 60% of patients who undergo cataract surgery are covered by Medicare Part B. Drugs that are administered as part of the cataract surgery procedure can be covered under a CMS administered transitional-pass-through payment. The pass-through payment was established by the U.S. government to help foster innovative drug development. Drug applications must meet certain qualifications for inclusion. The transitional pass-through status is typically three years.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company’s pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Receives Preliminary Extension to Pass-Through Payment Status for DEXYCU WATERTOWN, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Completes Investment in Thrive Mortgage
ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Research Data From Its Pipeline of Direct Lytic ...
Pulse Oil Corp. Provides Operational Update
Moonjam Rising! Super League Celebrates the Moon Landing Anniversary With An Out-of-This-World ...
Aehr Receives $10.8 Million Order for Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board