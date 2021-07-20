Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG

EXTON, Pa., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASDAQ: REPH ), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced the appointment of Erica Raether as the company’s inaugural vice president of people, culture and ESG (environmental, social and governance). Ms. Raether has 20 years of human resources experience within the biotech and medical device industries focused on creating and executing innovative strategies that drive employee engagement, advance ESG objectives and achieve operational goals.

“Recro has long held a deep commitment to our people and culture, as well as the company’s impact in the areas of ESG. As such, it is a natural next step for us to create the position of vice president of people, culture and ESG and appoint an individual with Erica’s impressive track record in these areas to be the first to serve in this role,” said David Enloe, president and chief executive officer of Recro. “Erica combines a unique blend of foundational human resources skills focused on talent acquisition and employee relations with an innovative approach to culture building and corporate citizenship. Importantly, she has honed these skills within the framework of CDMO, health technology and medical device companies, bringing a familiarity with the industry to her role. We are excited to welcome Erica to the Recro team and look forward to the important work she will undertake and oversee to further strengthen the company’s leadership in the areas of people, culture and ESG.”

As part of her new role, Ms. Raether will be responsible for helping advance the company’s commitment to ESG by developing and implementing programs and initiatives designed to bring about meaningful change in these key areas of corporate impact. To date, Recro has already made significant strides in these categories, as evidenced by its robust environmental sustainability program. This program, which includes a number of employee-focused and employee-led initiatives, has resulted in milestones in offsetting its carbon emissions and minimizing its energy and water usage. For example, since its inception in 2019, the environment sustainability program has led to estimated annual savings of more than 1.3 million pounds of carbon dioxide (C0 2 ) and 300,000 gallons of water. To learn more about Recro’s environment sustainability program, please visit: https://www.recrocdmo.com/about/sustainability/