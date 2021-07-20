checkAd

Venus Concept Announces Health Canada Authorization and CE Mark for Venus Fiore Feminine Health System

globenewswire
20.07.2021   

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that it has received a medical device license issued by Health Canada to market the Venus Fiore Feminine Health System in Canada. This follows the receipt of CE Mark for the Venus Fiore Feminine Health System in March 2020. The Company intends to begin a limited launch of the Venus Fiore in Canada and the European Union in the third quarter of 2021.

Venus Fiore is the only system that offers three treatment areas in one platform to address both medical and aesthetic concerns without surgery or hormone-based therapies. Venus Fiore can effectively address some of the most common feminine health conditions and concerns with the physical appearance of the vaginal area.

In Canada, the Venus Fiore system is intended for women who are post-menopausal, or have undergone surgically induced menopause, to improve their sexual quality of life. The Venus Fiore VG applicator is intended to treat the vaginal canal to improve symptoms of vaginal laxity and for increased sexual function. Two additional applicators, the Venus Fiore MP applicator and the LA applicator, are intended for dermatological procedures requiring skin tightening/improvement in skin laxity of the Mons Pubis (MP) anatomy and the Labia Majora (LA) anatomy and to improve blood flow.

In the European Union, the Venus Fiore system is intended for improvement of symptoms of vaginal laxity and vaginal atrophy and for dermatological procedures requiring increasing of skin tightening improvement in skin laxity of the Mons Pubis (MP) area and for skin tightening improvement in skin laxity of the Labia Majora (LA) area.

Venus Fiore offers three treatments: internal vaginal treatment which can address vaginal atrophy and laxity, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis skin tightening. Each treatment utilizes a single-use disposable tip for improved safety and hygiene. The vaginal applicator has a unique multi-electrode design that simultaneously and safely delivers (MP)2 (Radio Frequency and Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field) energy. The combined energy is uniformly and circumferentially applied throughout the entire vaginal canal for a 3D controlled deep heating. This innovative design enables Venus Fiore to deliver safe, fast, and comfortable treatments with consistent results. In addition to the vaginal applicator, Venus Fiore utilizes external labia and mons pubis applicators. The proven multi-polar electrode configuration is also incorporated into each of these applicators to enable homogeneous, even, and rapid distribution of heat, resulting in fast and effective treatments, while optimizing patient comfort.

