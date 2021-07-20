The Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC:GWHP) COVID 19 Antigen and Antibody test can pick up the DELTA Variant. It is important to continue to test to help stop this Virus.

San Clemente, CA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC:GWHP) will be selling several types of tests to Salud Previa. Global is on its way to selling the 500,000 tests of Salud Previa's annual projection.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) offers one of the largest lines of COVID 19 tests. Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) states that the Antibody IgG/IgM tests that they offer are capable of detecting all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The strains identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) strain contain multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein. Global understands the need to be ahead of the virus to conquer the virus.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines for detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. It has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019). The company was founded on March 7, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians’ offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. Notably, The Company offers 56 products FDA approved and many are Approved for OTC use, and over 15 POC products approved by the CLIA WAIVED FDA.

