Nasdaq, SVB, Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley Launch New Platform for Trading Private Company Stock

Nasdaq Private Market to be spun out from Nasdaq and contributed to the joint venture

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, SVB Financial Group (“SVB”), Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley today announced a joint venture to establish an institutional-grade, centralized secondary trading venue for issuers, brokers, shareholders and prospective investors of private company stock.

Nasdaq Private Market will be contributed to a standalone, independent company, which will receive strategic investments from SVB, Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

Nasdaq Private Market’s existing technology, client relationships, and regulatory infrastructure will provide a strong foundation for the joint venture to develop a full suite of liquidity solutions for private companies. Private companies, brokers and investors will be able to access, connect, manage and execute their private company stock transactions through a global marketplace and customized technology solutions. These tailored solutions allow private companies, brokers, and investors to have increased transparency into their program and trade criteria. The platform will continue to manage and support private company stock transactions including tender offers, buyside book-building, auctions, investor block trades, company directed windows of liquidity and pre-direct listing continuous trading. In addition, the platform will provide end-to-end settlement process management and an inter-broker global marketplace through its existing alternative trading system for all customers from employees to institutions to access and transact.

These new capabilities will help fulfill unmet market demand and provide a more transparent and efficient offering for private companies, their employees and investors looking for access to private assets. The platform will build a unique distribution network, leveraging the joint venture partners’ strong relationships with private companies and investors. In addition, institutional investor participation will be enhanced through the platform’s broker-sponsored and broker-neutral design, which is open to qualified broker-dealers.

“Since we launched Nasdaq Private Market in 2014, we have created a trusted platform for private companies resulting in a strong track record and robust pipeline of secondary transactions,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “This joint venture will accelerate our opportunities in the private company secondary trading market and establish the standard for technology-driven operational efficiencies, compliance and execution.”

