Paramount Gold Granted Conditional Use Permit Extension From Malheur County to Start Construction at Its Proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine

The Malheur County Planning Commission concluded that the request for an extension of the CUP satisfied all County requirements and was thereby approved.

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount” or “the Company”) announced today that the Malheur County Planning Commission has granted a two year extension through to May 2023 on the Conditional Use Permit (“CUP”) for the proposed Grassy Mountain underground mine (“Grassy Mountain”) located in eastern Oregon.

The CUP from the county is required to start building the Grassy Mountain mine, and along with the Federal permit from the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) and the state level permit from the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (“DOGAMI”), represent the three principal permits required to build the Grassy Mountain Mine.

During the initial CUP hearing, Paramount Officers and the County Commissioners received ample support for the project from the community given the numerous jobs that will be created and the significant capital that will be invested in a historically under-developed part of the state.



Paramount CEO, Rachel Goldman, commented: “We are encouraged by the ongoing support from Malheur County and the broader community as we continue in our efforts to advance Grassy Mountain into production, and we look forward to building a modern mine that will benefit all of our stakeholders.”

To stay informed of future press releases, subscribe to our E-Alerts Program and to learn more about our projects visit the projects section of our website.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.