checkAd

Paramount Gold Granted Conditional Use Permit Extension From Malheur County to Start Construction at Its Proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount” or “the Company”) announced today that the Malheur County Planning Commission has granted a two year extension through to May 2023 on the Conditional Use Permit (“CUP”) for the proposed Grassy Mountain underground mine (“Grassy Mountain”) located in eastern Oregon.

The Malheur County Planning Commission concluded that the request for an extension of the CUP satisfied all County requirements and was thereby approved.

The CUP from the county is required to start building the Grassy Mountain mine, and along with the Federal permit from the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) and the state level permit from the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (“DOGAMI”), represent the three principal permits required to build the Grassy Mountain Mine.

During the initial CUP hearing, Paramount Officers and the County Commissioners received ample support for the project from the community given the numerous jobs that will be created and the significant capital that will be invested in a historically under-developed part of the state.

Paramount CEO, Rachel Goldman, commented: “We are encouraged by the ongoing support from Malheur County and the broader community as we continue in our efforts to advance Grassy Mountain into production, and we look forward to building a modern mine that will benefit all of our stakeholders.”

To stay informed of future press releases, subscribe to our E-Alerts Program and to learn more about our projects visit the projects section of our website.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paramount Gold Granted Conditional Use Permit Extension From Malheur County to Start Construction at Its Proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine WINNEMUCCA, Nev., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount” or “the Company”) announced today that the Malheur County Planning Commission has granted a two year extension through to May 2023 on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Completes Investment in Thrive Mortgage
ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Research Data From Its Pipeline of Direct Lytic ...
Pulse Oil Corp. Provides Operational Update
Moonjam Rising! Super League Celebrates the Moon Landing Anniversary With An Out-of-This-World ...
Aehr Receives $10.8 Million Order for Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board