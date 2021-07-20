LGI Homes Expands Terrata Homes Brand into the Austin Market with the Opening of Spicewood Trails

New Upgraded Homes on One-Acre Lots are Now Available at Spicewood Trails

SPICEWOOD, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced Terrata Homes is now selling in the Austin, Texas market with the opening of its newest community, Spicewood Trails.



At Spicewood Trails, Terrata Homes is offering a carefully-curated collection of innovative designs that combine a luxury aesthetic with everyday functionality to meet the needs of homebuyers. This newly designed collection includes five floor plans ranging in size from 2,643 square feet to 3,976 square feet. Open floor plans with up to four bedrooms and four baths showcase centrally located family rooms, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, game rooms, media rooms, private offices, flex spaces, formal dining rooms, covered outdoor living spaces with outdoor kitchens and professionally landscaped front yards. Each of these five floor plans is equipped with the upgrades today’s homebuyers are searching for. These luxuriously designed, upgraded homes include features such as stainless-steel KitchenAid kitchen appliances, gorgeous quartz countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, pecan wood flooring, designer light fixtures, blinds throughout, sliding glass doors, finished two to three-car garages and sprawling 1-acre lots.