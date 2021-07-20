The site includes key elements that help users quickly and effectively navigate and find the IT and Wireless products or services they require for their business. Features include:

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, has launched the first phase of its Green Zebra Smart Networks division website at www.GZSmartNetworks.com . The new website is designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience and functionality while allowing customers to see the full range of Green Zebra Networks’ product portfolio.

Benefits of Green Zebra Networks

IT Wireless Smart Solutions

Information on IT products and services

IT and Wireless managed service provider (MSP and Vendor Partnership Solutions)

“We wanted to make it easier for our users and potential customers to learn and locate valuable information about our technical solutions and in particular, our remote IT and wireless managed and monitoring services in order to integrate new technologies into their businesses,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “We’re thrilled to debut Green Zebra Networks’ website to our clients, partners and visitors, introducing our forward thinking technology to the market and providing useful information to help site visitors understand the breadth of what Green Zebra Networks can accomplish for their company or city.”

Green Zebra Networks designs and builds the advanced 5G and Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure that connects and empowers Smart Cities, Smart Venues, Smart Businesses, and Smart Homes. They also provide comprehensive Wi-Fi and IT consulting and networking services, including outsourced managed services and co-managed services, that optimize Wi-Fi and IT monitoring, cyber and data security, operations, compliance, customer care, user experience, and more.

Partnering with IT Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across the country helps Green Zebra Networks deliver a high standard of service and affordable solutions to all types of businesses and other organizations, no matter how large or small.

“Our network command center will deliver critical, state-of-the-art remote monitoring of our client’s managed IT services, smart IT services and business applications,” said Rohan Patange, CTO of GZ6G Technologies. “Green Zebra Networks represents our 24/7 commitment to providing service, security and value that continues to exceed our client’s expectations.”