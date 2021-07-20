checkAd

GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Networks Division Launches Phase One of New Website GZSmartNetworks.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

Providing Information on Smart Wi-Fi and IT Solutions for Smart Cities, Venues and Businesses

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, has launched the first phase of its Green Zebra Smart Networks division website at www.GZSmartNetworks.com. The new website is designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience and functionality while allowing customers to see the full range of Green Zebra Networks’ product portfolio.

The site includes key elements that help users quickly and effectively navigate and find the IT and Wireless products or services they require for their business. Features include: 

  • Benefits of Green Zebra Networks
  • IT Wireless Smart Solutions
  • Information on IT products and services
  • IT and Wireless managed service provider (MSP and Vendor Partnership Solutions)

“We wanted to make it easier for our users and potential customers to learn and locate valuable information about our technical solutions and in particular, our remote IT and wireless managed and monitoring services in order to integrate new technologies into their businesses,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “We’re thrilled to debut Green Zebra Networks’ website to our clients, partners and visitors, introducing our forward thinking technology to the market and providing useful information to help site visitors understand the breadth of what Green Zebra Networks can accomplish for their company or city.”

Green Zebra Networks designs and builds the advanced 5G and Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure that connects and empowers Smart Cities, Smart Venues, Smart Businesses, and Smart Homes. They also provide comprehensive Wi-Fi and IT consulting and networking services, including outsourced managed services and co-managed services, that optimize Wi-Fi and IT monitoring, cyber and data security, operations, compliance, customer care, user experience, and more.

Partnering with IT Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across the country helps Green Zebra Networks deliver a high standard of service and affordable solutions to all types of businesses and other organizations, no matter how large or small.

“Our network command center will deliver critical, state-of-the-art remote monitoring of our client’s managed IT services, smart IT services and business applications,” said Rohan Patange, CTO of GZ6G Technologies. “Green Zebra Networks represents our 24/7 commitment to providing service, security and value that continues to exceed our client’s expectations.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Networks Division Launches Phase One of New Website GZSmartNetworks.com Providing Information on Smart Wi-Fi and IT Solutions for Smart Cities, Venues and Businesses LAS VEGAS, NV, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Completes Investment in Thrive Mortgage
ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Research Data From Its Pipeline of Direct Lytic ...
Pulse Oil Corp. Provides Operational Update
Moonjam Rising! Super League Celebrates the Moon Landing Anniversary With An Out-of-This-World ...
Aehr Receives $10.8 Million Order for Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board