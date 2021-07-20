checkAd

FreightHub, Inc. Doubles Canadian Carrier Network

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that FreightHub, Inc.(Fr8Hub), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, doubled its Canadian carrier network to answer ramping demand from truckload freight customers.

“A key element of our growth strategy is leveraging our position within the U.S-Mexico and Mexico-U.S. cross-border markets to expand our footprint across select routes into and within Canada,” stated Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Hub. “Our President Mike Flinker leads this effort, building upon his more than 30 years of logistics business experience. Mike has a wealth of experience, coming from his focus over several decades on commercial freight in Canada, cross-border US/Canada and US domestic markets. His prior business success culminated in the sale of what was at the time the largest third-party logistics (“3PL”) provider for cross-border freight in the US/Canada market. We recently doubled our carrier network serving this niche in the 3PL market to answer increased demand from customers and to help resolve some of the current capacity constraints within the industry.”

Flinker added, “At Fr8Hub, I am leveraging my knowledge of the US-Canada cross border truckload business as well as my knowledge of the domestic US truckload business. My previous company grew to $360 million in annual revenue over an 11-year period (2005-2016) with a primary focus on the US-Canada cross border as well as domestic US markets. With Fr8Hub’s newly expanded carrier network in Canada and our industry-leading digital freight marketplace, we are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunity for us in cross border US/Canada, domestic Canada and US markets that continues to grow, driven by the increased level of US/Canada and US/Mexico trade activities. We believe we are also providing much needed capacity and excellent service to truckload freight customers across various industries and company sizes.”

About FreightHub, Inc.
FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub) makes shipping simple, transparent, and efficient. A transportation logistics platform company, Fr8Hub focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. As an innovative digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management system (TMS) and public API, Fr8Hub uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers that significantly improves matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking.

