FreightHub, Inc. Doubles Canadian Carrier Network

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that FreightHub, Inc.(Fr8Hub), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, doubled its Canadian carrier network to answer ramping demand from truckload freight customers.



“A key element of our growth strategy is leveraging our position within the U.S-Mexico and Mexico-U.S. cross-border markets to expand our footprint across select routes into and within Canada,” stated Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Hub. “Our President Mike Flinker leads this effort, building upon his more than 30 years of logistics business experience. Mike has a wealth of experience, coming from his focus over several decades on commercial freight in Canada, cross-border US/Canada and US domestic markets. His prior business success culminated in the sale of what was at the time the largest third-party logistics (“3PL”) provider for cross-border freight in the US/Canada market. We recently doubled our carrier network serving this niche in the 3PL market to answer increased demand from customers and to help resolve some of the current capacity constraints within the industry.”