Evolving Gold Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (the “Company”) announces its common shares will consolidate effective July 22, 2021, on a ten (10) for one (1) basis. The record date for the consolidation is July 23, 2021. There is no change in the Company’s trading symbol. Any fractional shares arising upon the consolidation will be rounded to the nearest whole number of common shares. Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the consolidation ratio and the respective exercise prices adjusted accordingly.



Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new certificates representing their consolidated common shares will be mailed shortly to registered shareholders. Shareholders holding their shares through a broker or other intermediary and consequently not having shares registered in their name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.