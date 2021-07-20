checkAd

Evolving Gold Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (the “Company”) announces its common shares will consolidate effective July 22, 2021, on a ten (10) for one (1) basis. The record date for the consolidation is July 23, 2021. There is no change in the Company’s trading symbol. Any fractional shares arising upon the consolidation will be rounded to the nearest whole number of common shares. Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the consolidation ratio and the respective exercise prices adjusted accordingly.

Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new certificates representing their consolidated common shares will be mailed shortly to registered shareholders. Shareholders holding their shares through a broker or other intermediary and consequently not having shares registered in their name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Company’s common shares are as follows:

Type of Security CUSIP ISIN
Common Shares 30050D503 CA30050D5038

Following the consolidation and subject to rounding, the Company will have approximately 2,256,999 common shares outstanding and 712,400 shares reserved for issuance.

About Evolving Gold Corp.

Evolving Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. The Company’s focus was Canadian based mineral exploration properties, however the Company is currently evaluating its projects and seeking opportunities.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

EVOLVING GOLD CORP.

“Charles Jenkins”

Director and Acting CEO
Email: info@evolvinggold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





