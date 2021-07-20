checkAd

AREV Annual and Special General Meeting Results

Appoints Mel Maxwell as an AREV Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the outcome of the votes at the annual and special meetings of the shareholders of AREV Nanotec Brands Inc. held on July 13, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. In addition, on July 17, 2021, the AREV Board of Directors appointed U.S. entrepreneur Mr. Melvin S. Maxwell III as a new Director of the Company.

Mr. Maxwell’s background in business and computer science brought his initial success through software development, IT consulting, and eCommerce solutions, including a successful exit from Genilogics in 2012. Among other ventures, Mr. Maxwell is one of the two founders of Germinator, the Atlanta-based pathogen remediation company with which Arev has a licensing agreement for technologies addressing a safer environment for the distribution of AREV’s Ready to Use Therapeutic Food, as AREV’s RUTFs target patient populations in refugee and internally-displaced-persons or IDP camps around the world.

Mr. Mike Withrow, AREV CEO, stated, “The Board of AREV welcomes the appointment of noted entrepreneur and investor Mel Maxwell as a new Director. Mr. Maxwell not only has enjoyed a long career of multiple successes in the IT and other sectors, but he also co-founded an innovative pathogen remediation enterprise, Germinator, that AREV has partnered with to advance the Company’s strategy.”

On July 13, 2021, AREV held its Annual and Special General Meeting; the results follow:

Item 1: Number of Directors

The number of Directors was set to the election of six (6); this item was passed by ordinary resolution.

Item 2: Election of Directors

The four (4) nominees set forth in the January 3, 2021 management information circular of the Company (Mike Withrow, Denby Greenslade, Michael Frank Phillet, and Kevin Phelps) were elected as Directors of the Company through adoption an ordinary resolution.

Item 3: Appointment of Auditors

Harbourside CPA LLP (“Harbourside)” was appointed as the “Auditors of the Corporation” for the ensuring year, and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration, all approved by the shareholders through act of an ordinary resolution.

Item 4: Approval of Incentive Stock Option Plan

The proposed Stock Option Plan, to which the Directors are now authorized to make modifications, in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, was passed by ordinary resolution.

