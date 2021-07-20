checkAd

INTRUSION Announces Strategic Actions, Preliminary 2Q Revenues & Organizational Changes  

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 13:15  |  20   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (Nasdaq:INTZ) today announced preliminary revenue for the second quarter of 2021, which is expected to be within a range of $1.9 million and $2.0 million. Also, since INTRUSION believes that additional capital may be required to achieve profitability, it has engaged an investment banking firm to evaluate various funding sources, and also potentially constructive longer-term strategic options that might help INTRUSION grow, achieve its operating objectives and maximize shareholder value.

The recent global interest and recognition of the Shield solution is increasing, although INTRUSION has experienced a slower-than-anticipated sales ramp due to longer customer evaluation cycles typically seen in most enterprise security sales organizations. Based on customer feedback, the Company remains confident in Shield’s efficacy and the valuable protection it offers to customers in helping them fight the growing war on cybercrime. The team continues to work closely with partners and the sales channel to further ramp testing with potential customers and convert a growing pipeline of customer engagements into recurring subscriptions.

Additionally, Jack B. Blount, previously President, Chief Executive Officer and a Board member, has left the company effective immediately and no longer has any affiliation with INTRUSION. The Board of Directors has asked CFO, Franklin Byrd, and CTO, Joe Head--who is also an INTRUSION Co-Founder--to assume operating responsibilities together on behalf of the Company until such time as a successor is named, and both will report to the Board immediately.

INTRUSION will release its full second quarter results on Thursday, August 12 and host a conference call with Anthony LeVecchio, Chairman of the Board, and Messrs. Byrd and Head participating at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Investors and analysts may join the conference call by dialing 1-833-366-0416 and providing the confirmation ID 5994378. International callers may join the teleconference by dialing +1-236-712-2506 and entering the same confirmation ID at the prompt. Additionally, this conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website at ir.intrusion.com.

About INTRUSION, Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and an advanced threat intelligence cloud; INTRUSION TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our INTRUSION Shield product, our estimated revenues for second quarter, our upcoming capital needs, as well as the potential benefits of engaging investment professionals to assist the company, as well as any other statements which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance, or that our estimates about revenue results, capital needs, and funding opportunities may prove inaccurate. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

INTRUSION Media Inquiries

PR Contact: Michael Krems, Analyst & Public Relations Manager
Email: Michael.Krems@intrusioncom
Mobile: 805.496.8166

IR Contact: Joel Achramowicz
jachramowicz@sheltongroup.com
P: 415-845-9964





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INTRUSION Announces Strategic Actions, Preliminary 2Q Revenues & Organizational Changes   PLANO, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - INTRUSION, Inc. (Nasdaq:INTZ) today announced preliminary revenue for the second quarter of 2021, which is expected to be within a range of $1.9 million and $2.0 million. Also, since INTRUSION …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
EMCORE to Host Navigation & Inertial Sensing Webinar with Inside GNSS Magazine on Wednesday, July ...
GreenBox Announces Acquisition of Transact Europe, a Principal Visa and Mastercard Member
Todos Medical to Launch EUA Authorized cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Kit Through Agreement ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Compass Diversified Announces Sale of Liberty Safe
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Lithium Activities Update for Western Australia
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board