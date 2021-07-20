checkAd

Enzolytics Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent with Creative Biolabs, Inc. for Licensing and Commercialization of anti-HTLV-1 Monoclonal Antibodies

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) ("Enzolytics" and the 'Company') announces the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Creative Biolabs ("Creative") (https://www.creative-biolabs.com) to complete the joint production and commercialization of HTLV-1 monoclonal antibodies by combining the technologies of the companies. There are no effective vaccines against HTLV-1 and no antiviral drugs available for treating infections caused by the virus.

The technologies of Enzolytics and Creative will be combined to achieve the objective of production and commercialization of HTLV-1 monoclonal antibodies in the following way.

Through the application of Enzolytics' proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) methodology, the Company has identified conserved immutable target sites on the HTLV-1 virus. The Company will produce targeted anti-HTLV-1 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in its lab at Texas A&M University's Institute for Preclinical Studies using the Company's proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Pursuant to the LOI, Creative will:

  1. test the efficacy and neutralizing capability of the anti-HTLV-1 mAbs produced by Enzolytics,
  2. mass-produce the mAbs for purposes of marketing and distribution, and
  3. promote and market the HTLV-1 mAbs for uses agreed to by the Parties.

Enzolytics recognizes Creative as a significant partner in this effort as Creative is a life-science company that produces and supplies biotech products and services for early drug discovery and development, including various phage display libraries such as pre-made libraries, phage display services, antibody sequencing and antibody humanization.

Under the LOI, Creative would bear the cost of production and sale of the anti-HTLV-1 mAbs manufactured. From such sales, Creative would share with Enzolytics a percentage of net profit from sales of the anti-HTLV-1 mAbs made through Creative's channels of distribution. In the event Enzolytics chooses to commercialize the HTLV-1 mAbs, Enzolytics would share with Creative a percentage of the net profit or return generated from such sales.

Adult T-cell leukemia (ATL) and HTLV-1 associated myelopathy/tropical spastic paraparesis (HAM/TSP) are several diseases associated with HTLV-1. More than 20 million people worldwide are infected with the virus. Up to 10% will develop the debilitating and sometimes deadly disease. HTLV-1 causes adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL), HTLV-associated myelopathy (HAM), spastic paraparesis, and other rare illnesses. Signs and symptoms of HTLV-1 infection include motor and sensory changes in the extremities, inflammation in the spinal cord, a spastic gait in combination with weakness of the lower limbs, cognitive impairment, bladder dysfunction and bladder cancer. HTLV-1 is similar to the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), is transmitted through sexual contact, from mother to child via breastfeeding and through exposure to contaminated blood.

