Pineapple Express Delivery Launches Proprietary Technology in British Columbia, Executing Licensing Agreement With City Cannabis Corp

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

PED launches its propriety CannDeliv technology in BC, a software delivery solution allowing BC dispensaries to enhance their B2C distribution channels and customer service strategies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP) (FRA:WCF) (OTCQB:WCEXF) ("Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to report that its subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express Delivery" or "PED"), a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest, is rolling out its robust, proprietary technology platform - CannDeliv - in British Columbia. PED has entered into a licensing agreement ("Licensing Agreement") with City Cannabis Corp. ("City Cannabis") to facilitate City Cannabis' B2C sales.

Pineapple Express Delivery is a leading logistics technology company: its delivery platform, CannDelivis currently integrated with e-commerce platforms like Dutchie, Buddi, and Shopify. PED previously entered into a licensing agreement in Ontario to provide software and support services to an arm's length party, and PED is now expanding its technology footprint into British Columbia.

Under the License Agreement, Pineapple Express Delivery provides City Cannabis with integration through API, delivery program development, support, access, and driver training services for its robust CannDeliv proprietary software. The CannDeliv platform will allow City Cannabis's employee drivers to deliver its retail cannabis products efficiently and effectively to customers from three dispensaries in British Columbia. PED's CannDeliv technology and focusses on enabling safe and easy cannabis delivery securely and in full compliance with provincial and federal regulations, while providing dedicated dispatching, real-time track-and-trace chain of custody, proof of delivery and signature capture, real-time status-driven customer tracking page, customer notifications via SMS, customer care and driver support.

Pineapple Express Delivery's Support Program for City Cannabis alleviates the strain a delivery program can put on dispensaries by handling the details that help to maintain their license and comply with regulations, while not compromising on the customer or retail experience. Alex Orantes, Senior Operations Manager for City Cannabis Co. says; 'Pineapple Express, and their onboarding team, have been nothing but helpful, quick and reliable when it came to launching our delivery program at all 3 of our Vancouver City Cannabis Co. locations, in less than a month. With their great customer support team on our side, we're excited to continue providing our excellent customer experience inside and outside of our store.'

