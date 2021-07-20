Silver Range Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on Nevada Field Operations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Nevada field operations and a corporate update.During March through June, Silver Range staked …

During March through June, Silver Range staked two new projects; completed reconnaissance work near the Gold Chief Property and the recently expanded Steptoe Project; and conducted exploration programs at the Strongbox Property and the Cambridge Project.

New projects

The Silver Mountain Property is located in Esmeralda County, approximately 57 kilometres (km) south of Goldfield and near the Nevada-California border. The property covers two silver prospects covering deep epithermal to mesothermal veins hosted in Sylvania Pluton granitic rocks. Each was mined on a small scale. The Gulch Showing consists of a vertical vein traced in numerous workings over a strike-length of 375 m. The mineralization at this showing is high grade, returning grab sample analyses up to 3,270 g/t Ag with 4 of 8 samples collected returning analyses greater than 900 g/t Ag. At the Old Cabin Showing, a mile to the southwest, mineralization is an unusual sequence of numerous stacked, tabular extensional quartz veins exposed over more than 30 m up a small ridge. Grab samples from this zone returned up to 394 g/t Ag. A total of 31 samples were collected at Silver Mountain with 10 of these returning analyses greater than 200 g/t Ag.

The Chestnut Mine Property is located approximately 8 km east of Gabbs in Nye County. The prospect consists of several adits along an east-west striking structure hosting quartz vein mineralization and a zone of highly altered andesite of the Permian Pablo Formation. Hematite boxworks after pyrite and jarosite have been noted in both the veins and wallrock. Grab samples from this prospect returned up to 44.6 g/t Au with 5 of 11 samples returning greater than 5 g/t Au. The prospect is in an area of poor bedrock exposure. A test soil survey indicated that soil geochemical surveys might be an effective means of tracing out the extent of sub-cropping mineralization.

Reconnaissance projects

Silver Range conducted a regional stream sediment program, centred on the Cobalt Canyon Stock, near Caliente in Lincoln County. Strong regional-scale phyllic and silicic alteration haloes concentrically surround the stock and the survey was designed to locate potential associated gold mineralization. A total of 105 stream sediment samples were collected from arroyos surrounding the intrusion, immediately below the lower limit of the alteration haloes. The survey conclusively indicates that the locus of gold response in the Chief Mountain area is centred on Silver Range's Gold Chief Property and provides new impetus to conduct additional exploration on this drill-ready target.