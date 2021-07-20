NVE Bank Selects CSI’s NuPoint Core to Automate Banking Technology and Streamline Operations

NVE Bank has earned Bauer Financial Inc.’s Five-Star Rating for the past five years, making it one of the strongest banks in the nation. And as a leading financial institution, NVE Bank’s executives turned to CSI to provide the banking technology they need to compete with the national banks. According to Robert Rey, president at NVE Bank, CSI provides the leading-edge technology that will allow the bank to automate its many manual processes and roll out new products to its customers.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions , announced that Englewood, New Jersey-based NVE Bank ($721 million in assets) has selected its NuPoint core platform to future-proof the bank with innovative digital technology to improve automation and efficiency.

“As a mutual community bank, we have to do more with less. Our current technology base left us unable to adopt new technologies due to high costs and long implementation times,” said Rey. “CSI provides the robust digital offerings we need, with consistent and competitive pricing. And CSI’s advanced technology is best-suited to help us streamline operations and successfully achieve digital transformation.”

Rey added that NVE Bank also selected CSI because of its service culture. He explained that CSI has proven to be a true partner that will listen and respond to the bank’s service and technology needs.

“From the day we opened our doors over 133 years ago, NVE Bank has remained a stable pillar of the Northern New Jersey community,” said Rey. “To meet the needs of our evolving and diverse customer base, we need a provider that will respond with service and technology advancements. I firmly believe that CSI’s commitment to customer service will make for an efficient conversion and successful long-term partnership.”

CSI’s suite of digital banking solutions is fully integrated with its core processing platform, enabling NVE Bank to provide a seamless customer experience, streamline vendor management and leverage customer data. The integration of digital and core banking solutions eliminates technology barriers and improves channel delivery for consumers and the bank alike. The bank also is deploying CSI’s CRM for banks, managed services and document distribution and regulatory compliance solutions.

“Community banks must affordably and quickly adopt digital solutions to compete head-to-head with challenger banks and the nation’s largest institutions,” said Giovanni Mastronardi, group president, CSI Enterprise Banking. “NVE Bank and CSI will be true partners in creating more efficient processes and implementing innovations to help the bank grow and thrive in their community.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation as one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

About NVE Bank

NVE Bank, established in 1887, offers an extensive range of personal and business products and services. The Bank maintains 11 offices conveniently located throughout Bergen County. For more information, please call their toll-free number 1-866-NVEBANK (683-2265) or visit their website at www.nve.bank.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005057/en/