checkAd

NVE Bank Selects CSI’s NuPoint Core to Automate Banking Technology and Streamline Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 13:35  |  28   |   |   

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced that Englewood, New Jersey-based NVE Bank ($721 million in assets) has selected its NuPoint core platform to future-proof the bank with innovative digital technology to improve automation and efficiency.

NVE Bank has earned Bauer Financial Inc.’s Five-Star Rating for the past five years, making it one of the strongest banks in the nation. And as a leading financial institution, NVE Bank’s executives turned to CSI to provide the banking technology they need to compete with the national banks. According to Robert Rey, president at NVE Bank, CSI provides the leading-edge technology that will allow the bank to automate its many manual processes and roll out new products to its customers.

“As a mutual community bank, we have to do more with less. Our current technology base left us unable to adopt new technologies due to high costs and long implementation times,” said Rey. “CSI provides the robust digital offerings we need, with consistent and competitive pricing. And CSI’s advanced technology is best-suited to help us streamline operations and successfully achieve digital transformation.”

Rey added that NVE Bank also selected CSI because of its service culture. He explained that CSI has proven to be a true partner that will listen and respond to the bank’s service and technology needs.

“From the day we opened our doors over 133 years ago, NVE Bank has remained a stable pillar of the Northern New Jersey community,” said Rey. “To meet the needs of our evolving and diverse customer base, we need a provider that will respond with service and technology advancements. I firmly believe that CSI’s commitment to customer service will make for an efficient conversion and successful long-term partnership.”

CSI’s suite of digital banking solutions is fully integrated with its core processing platform, enabling NVE Bank to provide a seamless customer experience, streamline vendor management and leverage customer data. The integration of digital and core banking solutions eliminates technology barriers and improves channel delivery for consumers and the bank alike. The bank also is deploying CSI’s CRM for banks, managed services and document distribution and regulatory compliance solutions.

“Community banks must affordably and quickly adopt digital solutions to compete head-to-head with challenger banks and the nation’s largest institutions,” said Giovanni Mastronardi, group president, CSI Enterprise Banking. “NVE Bank and CSI will be true partners in creating more efficient processes and implementing innovations to help the bank grow and thrive in their community.”

About Computer Services, Inc.
 Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation as one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

About NVE Bank
 NVE Bank, established in 1887, offers an extensive range of personal and business products and services. The Bank maintains 11 offices conveniently located throughout Bergen County. For more information, please call their toll-free number 1-866-NVEBANK (683-2265) or visit their website at www.nve.bank.

Computer Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NVE Bank Selects CSI’s NuPoint Core to Automate Banking Technology and Streamline Operations Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced that Englewood, New Jersey-based NVE Bank ($721 million in assets) has selected its NuPoint core platform to future-proof the bank with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
Only at Applebee’s Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
NYSED Approves Boxlight-EOS Education as a CTLE Sponsor
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
AbCellera Appoints Neil Berkley as Chief Business Officer
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21CSI Ranks 2nd in Channel Futures’ Annual MSP 501 Managed Services Provider List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21CSI Increases Cash Dividend For 50th Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21CSI Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21CSI Reports Record Revenues and Net Income for First Quarter
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21CSI Named One of Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten