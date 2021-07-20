Flora Beauty Launches Ô (“Awe”) Premium Beauty Brand and Product Line

Flora Beauty’s Ô brand will cater to the prestige market and is intended for consumers who value customized and personal experiences. Initially, sales are being conducted through the brand’s e-commerce platform , with sales through brick-and-mortar stores expected by the fourth quarter of 2021. Ô will have moisturizing products for the face, cleansers, masks and eye contour, and has currently launched with the following products:

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth”, or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, is pleased to announce that its Flora Beauty division has formally launched Ô (“Awe”), its premium brand and product line designed and marketed by founding partner, trend-setter, and global beauty influencer Paulina Vega. Ô is a brand inspired by the amazing moments of life, the beauty of the world, its biodiversity, and the beauty that everyone can find in themselves.

Anti-aging Moisturizing Cream (50mL & 100mL)

Anti-aging repair Eye Cream (15mL & 30mL)

pH Balanced Facial Cleanser (100mL)

Exfoliating mask for a rejuvenated skin

There are a number of special and unique ingredients in each product, with all of them containing naturally clean, full-spectrum CBD sourced from Colombia and fueled by antioxidant properties. The brand prioritizes social responsibility and the environment through ingredient transparency, in order to reduce the use of hurtful animal by-products and ecologically unsustainable inputs present in other brands throughout the industry.

Additionally, Ô will be participating at the 18th annual Cosmoprof North America (“CPNA”) event on August 29-31, 2021 held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. CPNA is the leading B2B beauty exhibition in the Americas, recognized for its dynamic growth and unique programs. The event offers the entire industry an opportunity to come together, make new relationships, and foster collaborations.

“We’re excited to launch Ô and add a premium brand to our Flora Beauty portfolio as our team continues executing on building globally recognized and renowned beauty brands,” said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth. “The entire Flora Beauty portfolio incorporates present-day expectations of consumers by focusing on high-quality products with organic, natural ingredients. We’re very eager to delight consumers by introducing thoughtfully formulated products that elicit positive experiences and enable consumers to look better, feel better, and help them live holistically healthier lifestyles through mindful practices.”