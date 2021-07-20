Mark Behrman, LSB’s President and CEO, stated, “The Special Committee, the Board of Directors and management believe that the exchange of our outstanding Series E-1 and F-1 preferred stock for LSB common stock relieves the Company and our common stockholders from the expensive, compounding burden of the payment-in-kind dividend this preferred stock carries. This measure not only improves our current capital structure but, we believe, combined with the favorable credit markets will allow us to refinance our senior secured notes on more favorable terms than our current senior secured notes and provide us with the financial flexibility needed to grow our business organically and through strategic M&A; while maintaining our significant federal net operating losses which we believe we will start utilizing this year.”

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), led by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors representing the disinterested stockholders of the Company (the “Special Committee”) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with LSB Funding LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge, to exchange the shares of LSB Series E-1 and Series F-1 Redeemable Preferred Stock held by Eldridge for shares of LSB common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, LSB would exchange, at the closing, approximately $300 million of preferred stock held by Eldridge into an equivalent value of LSB common stock based on an exchange price of $6.16, which is equal to the 30-day volume weighted average price as of the date of the Exchange Agreement. In connection with the transaction, existing unaffiliated LSB common stockholders will receive a special dividend in the form of 0.30 shares of LSB common stock for every share owned as of the record date.

LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Transaction to Exchange Outstanding Series E-1 and F-1 Preferred Stock for Common Stock; Plans to Pay 0.3

LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Transaction to Exchange Outstanding Series E-1 and F-1 Preferred Stock for Common Stock; Plans to Pay 0.3 1 Special Common Stock Dividend to Existing Common Stockholders

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), led by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors representing the disinterested stockholders of the Company (the “Special Committee”) today announced that it has signed a definitive …



