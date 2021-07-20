checkAd

LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Transaction to Exchange Outstanding Series E-1 and F-1 Preferred Stock for Common Stock; Plans to Pay 0.3 1 Special Common Stock Dividend to Existing Common Stockholders

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), led by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors representing the disinterested stockholders of the Company (the “Special Committee”) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with LSB Funding LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge, to exchange the shares of LSB Series E-1 and Series F-1 Redeemable Preferred Stock held by Eldridge for shares of LSB common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, LSB would exchange, at the closing, approximately $300 million of preferred stock held by Eldridge into an equivalent value of LSB common stock based on an exchange price of $6.16, which is equal to the 30-day volume weighted average price as of the date of the Exchange Agreement. In connection with the transaction, existing unaffiliated LSB common stockholders will receive a special dividend in the form of 0.30 shares of LSB common stock for every share owned as of the record date.

Transaction Highlights:

  • Eliminates the current financial impact and repayment of the accrued compounding preferred stock and future accruing dividends at 14.5% (increasing to 16.0% in April 2023) unburdening the Company and unlocking shareholder value.
  • The Special Committee, Board of Directors and LSB management believe this could lead to a rating upgrade potentially allowing the Company to refinance its senior secured notes at a lower interest rate and on improved terms, which would reduce its cash interest expense and overall cost of capital.
  • Improves the Company’s financial flexibility allowing it to pursue organic growth initiatives, including in green ammonia and clean energy and accretive M&A opportunities.
  • Preserves the Company’s significant tax attributes, including approximately $620 million of federal net operating losses, thereby protecting potentially significant future cash savings and stockholder value.

Mark Behrman, LSB’s President and CEO, stated, “The Special Committee, the Board of Directors and management believe that the exchange of our outstanding Series E-1 and F-1 preferred stock for LSB common stock relieves the Company and our common stockholders from the expensive, compounding burden of the payment-in-kind dividend this preferred stock carries. This measure not only improves our current capital structure but, we believe, combined with the favorable credit markets will allow us to refinance our senior secured notes on more favorable terms than our current senior secured notes and provide us with the financial flexibility needed to grow our business organically and through strategic M&A; while maintaining our significant federal net operating losses which we believe we will start utilizing this year.”

