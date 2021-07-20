checkAd

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V LORD) MOBILIZES DRILL AND CREWS TO THE 2.47Moz Au FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, CANADA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 13:30  |  23   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3), St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced camp construction and mobilized drill equipment and crew to the road accessible Florin Gold Project located in Mayo District, Yukon Territory (the “Florin Gold Project”). The 28-member crew will oversee a diamond drill program of up to 13,000 metres. The drill program is aimed at expansion of the 2.47 million ounce inferred gold resource in 170,993,000 tonnes grading 0.45 g/t with a cutoff of 0.30 g/t, which sits on a northwest striking structure known as the Jethro Fault (see the Company news releases dated April 9, 2021 and June 8, 2021). Highlights of the proposed drilling campaign include:

  • Mobilization of crew and the initiation of camp construction
  • A drill program between 7,000 and 13,000 metres planned to increase the existing 2.47 million ounce inferred gold resource at the Florin Gold Project
  • Priority step-out drill targets adjacent to existing resource
  • Approximately 900 metres of a five kilometre structure drill-tested to date
  • LiDAR survey commissioned to improve structural interpretation of the Florin Gold Project

Figure 1: Location of Florin Gold Project area relative to other multi-million-ounce gold projects

The existing inferred resource is based on drilling approximately 900 metres along the strike of the fault, which has been traced for five kilometres and is the site of three further, significant geochemical anomalies. The planned program intends to drill six priority targets down to a depth of 300 metres on an untested step-out target adjacent to the inferred resource. Another anomalous area, the treadwell anomaly, that returned gold in soil assay results up to >500 ppb gold will be tested by further drilling later in the drill program.

Figure 2: Geochemical gold in soil anomalies along the “Jethro” Fault

The geochemical results are significant as they show that the targets have similar strike potential to the existing mineral resource area. These target areas are important as they may indicate that this prospect holds the potential and structural complexity to increase in size.

The mapped area to the Northwest of the existing Resource and adjacent to hole Ice 28 is noteworthy, having yielded 526 metres of 0.75 g/t Au and within that occurs close to surface 101 metres of 1.41 g/t Au and within that lie a stockwork cross structure that yielded high grade 2 metres of 25g/t Au.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V LORD) MOBILIZES DRILL AND CREWS TO THE 2.47Moz Au FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, CANADA VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - St. James Gold Corp. (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3), St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced camp construction and mobilized drill equipment and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
EMCORE to Host Navigation & Inertial Sensing Webinar with Inside GNSS Magazine on Wednesday, July ...
GreenBox Announces Acquisition of Transact Europe, a Principal Visa and Mastercard Member
Todos Medical to Launch EUA Authorized cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Kit Through Agreement ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Compass Diversified Announces Sale of Liberty Safe
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Lithium Activities Update for Western Australia
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board