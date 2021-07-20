VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3), St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced camp construction and mobilized drill equipment and crew to the road accessible Florin Gold Project located in Mayo District, Yukon Territory (the “Florin Gold Project”). The 28-member crew will oversee a diamond drill program of up to 13,000 metres. The drill program is aimed at expansion of the 2.47 million ounce inferred gold resource in 170,993,000 tonnes grading 0.45 g/t with a cutoff of 0.30 g/t, which sits on a northwest striking structure known as the Jethro Fault (see the Company news releases dated April 9, 2021 and June 8, 2021). Highlights of the proposed drilling campaign include:



Mobilization of crew and the initiation of camp construction

A drill program between 7,000 and 13,000 metres planned to increase the existing 2.47 million ounce inferred gold resource at the Florin Gold Project

Priority step-out drill targets adjacent to existing resource

Approximately 900 metres of a five kilometre structure drill-tested to date

LiDAR survey commissioned to improve structural interpretation of the Florin Gold Project



Figure 1: Location of Florin Gold Project area relative to other multi-million-ounce gold projects

The existing inferred resource is based on drilling approximately 900 metres along the strike of the fault, which has been traced for five kilometres and is the site of three further, significant geochemical anomalies. The planned program intends to drill six priority targets down to a depth of 300 metres on an untested step-out target adjacent to the inferred resource. Another anomalous area, the treadwell anomaly, that returned gold in soil assay results up to >500 ppb gold will be tested by further drilling later in the drill program.

Figure 2: Geochemical gold in soil anomalies along the “Jethro” Fault

The geochemical results are significant as they show that the targets have similar strike potential to the existing mineral resource area. These target areas are important as they may indicate that this prospect holds the potential and structural complexity to increase in size.

The mapped area to the Northwest of the existing Resource and adjacent to hole Ice 28 is noteworthy, having yielded 526 metres of 0.75 g/t Au and within that occurs close to surface 101 metres of 1.41 g/t Au and within that lie a stockwork cross structure that yielded high grade 2 metres of 25g/t Au.