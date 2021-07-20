checkAd

The Movie Studio Initiates Marketing Campaign for Launch of Its Membership-based OTT Streaming Platform and APP, Available Now in the Apple App and Google Play Store

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (“MVES” or the “Company”) proudly announces the initiation of its marketing campaign for the launch of its membership Over-The-Top (“OTT”) Streaming Platform.

The Company has engaged the services of Social Close (www.socialclose.com) as well as an in-house marketing initiative to engage Social Media Influencers to market the App.

The Movie Studio is a first-mover digital disruptor operating an OTT video platform and utilizes blockchain technology for foreign licensing of content for distribution. The company is focused on the independent motion picture content sector as a disruptor of the Hollywood model and operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company.

The company has completed the full launch of its apps in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, with a membership-based site of “Watch our Movies!”, a free content site via advertiser video-on-demand (“AVOD”), and a “Be in Our Movies!” value proposition via subscription video-on-demand (“SVOD”). This unique model provides multiple revenue streams through the company’s owned, produced, licensed, or aggregated content for worldwide consumption in VOD, foreign sales and on multiple media devices.

“The Movie Studio is excited about the launch of the marketing campaign of our App,” said Gordon Scott Venters, MVES president and CEO. “We are bringing to market our unique business model that involves an exciting consumer experience of allowing people to not only watch movies, but actually be in movies by providing an audition submission application video to be in movies themselves. The “Everyone’s A Star” component is a disruptive model allowing talent to bypass the antiquated business model of managers, agents and static headshots of new talent and allows producers to decide directly, instead of being sold by third party interests that are diametrically opposed, as well as avoid the substantial increase of capital expenditure to the Company for no additional value.”

The Movie Studio is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture fabrication and distribution of movies to foreign markets via blockchain technology and intends in the future to provide direct-server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The Movie Studio is headquartered in a 6,500-square-foot venue at the prestigious Galleria Mall of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will continue to look to enhance shareholder value. The Company intends to provide in-studio acting classes, event venue bookings, green screen self-booking and talent management, as well as pursue strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

