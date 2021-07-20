checkAd

Community Redevelopment Acquires Real Estate Assets in the Washington DC Region

MIAMI, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. dba Community Redevelopment (OTC: CWNR) ("the Company"), a community oriented real estate developer targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in primary and secondary metropolitan markets, announced today that it has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire membership interests in six properties which are comprised of retail, multifamily and mixed-use development projects in the Washington DC metropolitan region.

“The acquisition of these properties underscores the attractiveness of Class A investment opportunities in our markets and should bode well for creating long-term value at the asset level," said Myron Jones, Head of Development for Community Redevelopment. Mr. Jones continued, "These holdings align strongly with our investment criteria that consists of quality, well positioned real estate in markets with robust growth and demographics, anchored by strong tenants."

The Washington, D.C. metropolitan area remains strong as a result of increased government spending. The United States government added nearly 50,000 office jobs in the second quarter, which leads us to view the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area as one of the top real estate markets in the country. According to real estate technology firm, Redfin, in June 2021 home prices in the Washington D.C. Metro Area were up 14.5% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $710K. Retail occupancy in the greater metropolitan area is over 90 percent, and both institutional and private investors are investing more money into retail real estate, driving down cap rates.

“This transaction demonstrates our passion and commitment to the retail and mixed-use sector, which is one of the strongest in commercial real estate backed by growing investor interest,” said Charles Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of Community Redevelopment. “The addition of these properties not only forms the foundation for our core holdings, but they are located in a market that is thriving and generating robust job growth and has significant demand for housing."

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter. The agreement calls for Community Redevelopment to indemnify and pay all costs associated with the continuing development of the acquired assets and to fund all capital calls on the properties, as well as list itself as an obligor on any liens or liabilities associated with the properties.

