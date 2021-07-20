checkAd

Life Clips Updates Shareholders On Recent Events

AVENTURA, Fla., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company” or “Life Clips”), today is updating shareholders on recent corporate transactions and events, including its agreement to acquire Belfrics, its information statement filing, and its Regulation A Offering.

Life Clips announced on July 14, 2021, that it has agreed to acquire Belfrics Group, a global blockchain technology firm that runs cryptocurrency exchanges on its proprietary platform. Given the popularity of the global cryptocurrency market, Life Clips CEO Robert Grinberg stated “I believe having Belfrics Group as an operating subsidiary of the Company will be beneficial for our shareholders. We expect the transaction to close by the end of the third quarter.”

“We are very excited by the potential of Belfrics,” said Belfrics CEO Praveen Kumar, “and look forward to working with Life Clips’ management team to grow our platform. In addition to the Malaysian Digital Asset Exchange license it currently holds, Belfrics has rolled out India’s first blockchain based Covid certification issuance platform for the healthcare sector. Belfrics’ technology division is set to release a decentralized issuance and verification platform for employment and education sectors in the coming quarters.”

On July 9, 2021, Life Clips filed an Information Statement on Form 14C announcing a 1 for 15 reverse split of the Company’s common stock. Life Clips currently has 1,322,822,904 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company believes this is an unmanageable number of shares, and almost certainly precludes obtaining favorable terms on investment capital, as well as future acquisitions. Therefore, it was decided to effectuate a 1 for 15 reverse split.

Life Clips CEO Robert Grinberg continued, “We appreciate all of our shareholders and considered their stake in the company when making our decision. Our goal is to list on Nasdaq or other national exchange and therefore must take the necessary steps to do so.” Life Clips currently has 5 billion shares authorized and will continue to have 5 billion shares authorized after the reverse stock split. The effective date of the reverse split has not been determined as it is dependent upon FINRA completing its processing of our request to effect this corporate action. Upon completion, the Company plans to apply to the OTCQB to increase the Company’s visibility and expand liquidity, as it moves towards its goal of a Nasdaq listing.

