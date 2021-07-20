Pacira to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday August 3, 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) today announced that it will report its second quarter financial results before the open of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Following the release, the company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-845-0779 and provide the passcode 9991311. International callers may dial 1-720-545-0035 and use the same passcode. In addition, a live audio of the conference call will be available as a webcast. Interested parties can access the event through the “Events” page on the Pacira website at investor.pacira.com.