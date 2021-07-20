Winnebago Industries to Acquire Premium Pontoon Boat Manufacturer Barletta

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Barletta Pontoon Boats (“Barletta”), the industry’s fastest-growing, premium pontoon boat manufacturer, for an initial consideration of $255 million in cash and newly-issued Winnebago Industries shares, plus up to $15 million in Winnebago Industries shares upon the achievement of performance milestones at the end of calendar 2021. Certain growth objectives, if achieved through calendar years 2022 and 2023, provide the opportunity for up to $50 million in additional cash consideration. The transaction extends Winnebago Industries’ marine platform into one of the fastest-growing boating segments, advances the Company’s ongoing evolution into a premier outdoor lifestyle company, and is expected to drive significant financial accretion.

Barletta was founded in 2017 with a focus on high-quality, innovative products, unrivaled service and strong dealer relationships, which has allowed the company to grow rapidly in the pontoon boat segment and establish a strong, differentiated position in the market. The privately-owned company manufactures a portfolio of premium pontoon boats and has a network of 125 dealer locations across the U.S. and Canada with coast-to-coast coverage and significant opportunity for regional expansion. Barletta generated full-year 2020 revenues of $120.6 million and EBITDA of $10.5 million, and expects to deliver full-year 2021 revenues of approximately $214.6 million and EBITDA of $26.4 million. Barletta’s growth trajectory is supported by a strong backlog of orders. The company recently opened a new manufacturing facility in Bristol, Indiana to add production capacity and scale to better meet the demands of its continued growth.