Mindset Pharma Announces Appointment of Clinician Scientist, Dr. Ishrat Husain, to Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Ishrat Husain is at the forefront of research into the neurobiology of depression and bipolar disorder, and currently conducting clinical trials of emerging treatments for these conditions. Dr. Husain has published over 40 research papers investigating the neurobiology and associated clinical care of mood disorders. He is currently the Lead of the Mood Disorders Service and Clinician Scientist in the General Adult Psychiatry and Health Systems Division at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), as well as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto. Prior to Dr. Husain’s work at CAMH, he was an academic psychiatrist in the UK. Dr. Husain earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from St. George’s University of London and received his Doctorate of Medicine Research from the world renowned Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London.

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ishrat Husain to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Husain will provide strategic guidance to Mindset as the Company develops a regulatory pathway for its novel psychedelic-based therapeutics to receive FDA approval and eventually offer relief to patients suffering from mental illness.

“Dr. Husain brings an important perspective and skillset to Mindset with his experience developing clinical trials for emerging treatments for mood disorders, as well as his first-hand clinical knowledge as an active psychiatrist,” said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset. “He will help position us for success as we move through the regulatory process and eventually into the clinic. Dr. Husain’s appointment is another important milestone in our journey to bring safer, more efficacious psychedelic-inspired mental illness treatments to the market.”

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is advancing its own proprietary therapeutics identified across its four novel families of psychedelic-inspired compounds.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Allison Soss/Tim Regan

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: MindSet@kcsa.com

Phone: 212-896-1267/ 347-487-6788

Company Contact:

James Lanthier, CEO

Email: jlanthier@mindsetpharma.com

Jason Atkinson, VP, Corporate Development

Email: jatkinson@mindsetpharma.com

Phone: 416-479-4094

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 dated March 5, 2021. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.