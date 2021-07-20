checkAd

Beyond Air Schedules First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Call scheduled for Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 pm Eastern Time

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that it will report financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time the same day.

Conference Call & Webcast
Tuesday, August 10th @ 4:30 PM ET
Domestic:     877-407-0784
International:     201-689-8560
Passcode:     13721640
Webcast:     http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145783

About Beyond Air, Inc.
Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, LungFit, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. The LungFit can generate up to 400 ppm of NO, for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary LungFit for clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as acute viral pneumonia (including COVID-19) and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air is using ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

