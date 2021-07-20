DraftKings Named Official Betting Operator of THE NORTHERN TRUST and World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Both Deals to Feature Premium Open-to-the-Public Venues

BOSTON, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tournament officials announced today that DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) has been named the first “Betting Operator of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational” August 2-8 at TPC Southwind and the first “Official Betting Operator of THE NORTHERN TRUST” August 18-22 at Liberty National Golf Club. The agreement enriches DraftKings’ relationship with the PGA TOUR, as they have recently announced plans for a retail sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale pending regulatory approval, as well as sponsorship deals as the Official Daily Fantasy Game and Official Betting Operator of THE TOUR. In the fall of 2020, DraftKings expanded its presence in the sport of golf by signing Bryson DeChambeau to a sponsorship deal.



As part of both agreements, DraftKings will have hospitality suites at both tournaments dubbed the “DraftKings House.” At World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, DraftKings House will be located beside the 18th green featuring an open-air patio with unbeatable views. DraftKings House at THE NORTHERN TRUST will be located between the 15th green and 16th fairway and include a VIP suite for private hospitality. Both spaces include areas that are open to the public. The DraftKings House will provide fans access to televisions airing golf and other live sports, phone chargers, complimentary Wi-Fi and premium food and beverage options for purchase.

“DraftKings is proud to evolve and expand our presence into the golf space by continuing to build upon the existing relationship with the PGA TOUR,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. “We look forward to providing fans an unapparelled experience at Liberty National and TPC Southwind.”

To gain access to the DraftKings House, fans can purchase a daily grounds ticket to the event, starting at $30 for Wednesday, $60 for Thursday or Friday and $70 to attend Saturday or Sunday. This ticket provides fans with access to several public venues, ability to taste local fare from notable restaurants and stand right along the rope line to watch the world’s best golfers in action.

“When the State of Tennessee legalized sports betting in the state last November, it opened the door for a number of new business opportunities in the sports industry,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “With the existing relationship between DraftKings and the PGA TOUR, integrating them into the Memphis market at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational was an easy decision. We’re excited to be one of the first PGA TOUR events to offer a public venue setting in this category. This sponsorship adds another on-site experience that caters to a variety of fans and we look forward to debuting it as we welcome the world’s best golfers return back to Memphis.”