LexaGene’s MiQLab Detects Common Bioreactor Contaminant up to 300 Times Faster than Conventional Methods

BEVERLY, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, today announced it has successfully utilized its MiQLab System (“MiQLab”) to detect the presence of mycoplasmas, a group of common microbial contaminants responsible for substantial losses in both time and money for biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder stated, “We are increasingly harnessing the power of our MiQLab to drastically shorten the time-to-result for microbial biopharmaceutical contamination detection. Last month, LexaGene announced it could detect Cutibacterium acnes 36 to 168 times faster than conventional methods. Through our research and development efforts, MiQLab technology can now readily detect mycoplasmas, a group of pervasive and highly problematic contaminants. We expect the time benefit of MiQLab Mycoplasma Test to be up to 300 times faster than conventional methods. These findings are significant for biopharmaceutical manufacturers and other life science companies. We are aggressively developing more tests for this industry so we can provide them a complete solution for their contamination testing needs.”

A brief interview with Dr. Regan may be viewed here.

About Bioprocessing and Mycoplasmas

Bioprocessing can be broadly defined as the utilization of living organisms to manufacture biological-based products.1 The bioprocessing workflow can be broken down into three stages: upstream, harvest, and downstream.2 The upstream aspect involves setting up culture conditions to maximize cellular growth. Once cells reach a high enough concentration, they are harvested so that biological product can be extracted, isolated, concentrated, and purified to make the final product.

Mycoplasmas are thought to contaminate 15 to 80 percent of cell cultures worldwide.3 Common methods for mycoplasma detection are extremely slow, taking approximately 28 days for definitive results.4 Routine microbial contaminant testing during bioprocessing is imperative to maintain control over product yield, quality, safety, efficacy, and to correctly identify microbial contamination. Reducing the time to result is crucial to allow companies to make swift and precise decisions. There are significant financial implications for a mycoplasma contamination event, where examination and decontamination procedures, corrective actions, product shortages, and damages to the manufacturers brand can lead to millions of dollars spent per incident.5