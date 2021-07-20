checkAd

BlackRock Canada Announces July Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 13:55  |  18   |   |   

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the July 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on July 27, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on July 30, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.045
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.085
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.040
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.073
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.028
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.037
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.068
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.078
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.070
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.066
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.067
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.056
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.064
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.064
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.076
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.037
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.046
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.099
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.078
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.107
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.005
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.042
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.025
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.061
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.069
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.060
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.071
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.046
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.064
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.064
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.051
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.039
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.046
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.043
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.049
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.042
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.045
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.030
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.030
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.081

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XDG.U, XDU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.81 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.jazar@edelman.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlackRock Canada Announces July Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the July 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
EMCORE to Host Navigation & Inertial Sensing Webinar with Inside GNSS Magazine on Wednesday, July ...
GreenBox Announces Acquisition of Transact Europe, a Principal Visa and Mastercard Member
Todos Medical to Launch EUA Authorized cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Kit Through Agreement ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Compass Diversified Announces Sale of Liberty Safe
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Lithium Activities Update for Western Australia
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board