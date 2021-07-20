checkAd

ENDRA Life Sciences Announces Participation in A.G.P.'s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on July 29, 2021

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that management will participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on Thursday, …

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that management will participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The event will consist of 1-on-1 virtual investor meetings. Investors participating in the virtual conference who are interested in meeting with members of ENDRA's management team should contact their A.G.P. representative.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Company Contact:
Irina Pestrikova
Senior Director, Finance
investors@endrainc.com
www.endrainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Yvonne Briggs
LHA Investor Relations
(310) 691-7100
YBriggs@lhai.com

