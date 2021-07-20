ENDRA Life Sciences Announces Participation in A.G.P.'s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on July 29, 2021

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that management will participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on Thursday, …

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that management will participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The event will consist of 1-on-1 virtual investor meetings. Investors participating in the virtual conference who are interested in meeting with members of ENDRA's management team should contact their A.G.P. representative.