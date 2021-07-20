Wedgemount Commences Exploration Program at Its Cookie Copper Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2021 field exploration program at the Company's Cookie copper - gold project, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2021 field exploration program at the Company's Cookie copper - gold project, located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia. Mark Vanry, President & CEO of Wedgemount commented, "We are extremely excited to kick off our inaugural Cookie exploration program. The prospectivity of the Cookie project for copper and gold makes it one of the most compelling targets in the southern Toodoggone region of British Columbia. The 2021 program will be the first comprehensive exploration on project for almost 20 years. Further, the Cookie program marks the second of three property-scale exploration programs to be undertaken by Wedgemount during 2021."