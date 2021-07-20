Wedgemount Commences Exploration Program at Its Cookie Copper Gold Project
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2021 field exploration program at the Company's Cookie copper - gold project, located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia.
Mark Vanry, President & CEO of Wedgemount commented, "We are extremely excited to kick off our inaugural Cookie exploration program. The prospectivity of the Cookie project for copper and gold makes it one of the most compelling targets in the southern Toodoggone region of British Columbia. The 2021 program will be the first comprehensive exploration on project for almost 20 years. Further, the Cookie program marks the second of three property-scale exploration programs to be undertaken by Wedgemount during 2021."
Cookie Project
The centre of the recently expanded 28,000 hectare Cookie project (see News Release dated June 29, 2021) is approximately 40 kilometers south of Centerra Gold's past producing Kemess copper-gold mine and approximately 200 kilometers north of Smithers B.C. Historical work from the late-1960s to the early 2000's, including geological mapping, geophysical and geochemical surveys and limited drilling, have outlined numerous porphyry-related copper-gold targets. These areas are defined by widespread hydrothermal alteration zones, copper and gold mineralization and strong, yet un-drill-tested copper-in-soil geochemical anomalies.
Program Details
The primary focus for the 2021 program will be on the 5.0 kilometer, northwest trending Red-Amber corridor, host to the Red and Amber targets. The southeastern Red target is underlain by Triassic Takla Group volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks cut by a northwest trending intrusive complex varying from porphyritic monzonite to gabbro. Copper and gold mineralization is reportedly associated with these intrusive rocks and define a 2 by 1.6 kilometer area of local surface mineralization spatially associated with an open ended, northwest-trending chargeability IP (induced polarization) anomaly (Harris, 2005). The northwest extent of the Red-Amber corridor comprises the Amber target, defined by strong copper-in-soil anomalism associate with a broad gossan. The Red-Amber corridor remains largely un-tested and represents a priority area for evaluation. A systematic program consisting of geological mapping, confirmation soil geochemistry and possible deep penetrating IP geophysical surveys will be completed to define drill targets.
